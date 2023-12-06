https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/russia-uae-relations-reach-unprecedented-high-level---putin-1115426108.html

Russia-UAE Relations Reach Unprecedented High Level - Putin

Relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates have reached an unprecedented high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Today, thanks to your position, our relations have reached an unprecedented high level. You and I are in constant contact, and our colleagues constantly work with each other. And indeed the United Arab Emirates is Russia’s main trading partner in the Arab world," Putin said at a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The president added that during the meeting, they will discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as he will inform about the Ukrainian crisis. Additionally, the Russian president invited the UAE counterpart to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan next year.

