https://sputnikglobe.com/20231206/russia-uae-relations-reach-unprecedented-high-level---putin-1115426108.html
Russia-UAE Relations Reach Unprecedented High Level - Putin
Russia-UAE Relations Reach Unprecedented High Level - Putin
Relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates have reached an unprecedented high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
world
russia
united arab emirates
uae
vladimir putin
brics
bilateral relations
"Today, thanks to your position, our relations have reached an unprecedented high level. You and I are in constant contact, and our colleagues constantly work with each other. And indeed the United Arab Emirates is Russia’s main trading partner in the Arab world," Putin said at a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The president added that during the meeting, they will discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as he will inform about the Ukrainian crisis. Additionally, the Russian president invited the UAE counterpart to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan next year.
russia-uae relations, united arab emirates, russian president vladimir putin
russia-uae relations, united arab emirates, russian president vladimir putin

Russia-UAE Relations Reach Unprecedented High Level - Putin

11:36 GMT 06.12.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at Abu Dhabi airport. Right: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at Abu Dhabi airport. Right: UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2023
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - Relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates have reached an unprecedented high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Today, thanks to your position, our relations have reached an unprecedented high level. You and I are in constant contact, and our colleagues constantly work with each other. And indeed the United Arab Emirates is Russia’s main trading partner in the Arab world," Putin said at a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The president added that during the meeting, they will discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as he will inform about the Ukrainian crisis.
Additionally, the Russian president invited the UAE counterpart to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan next year.
