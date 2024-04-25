https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/at-least-75-french-mercenaries-fought-for-ukraine---ex-intel-officer-1118102552.html
At Least 75 French Mercenaries Fought for Ukraine - Ex-Intel Officer
At least 75 French mercenaries in Ukraine have been killed, wounded or have returned to France since the start of Russia's special military operation, Nicolas Cinquini, a former French counter-terrorism intelligence officer, told Sputnik.
Cinquini is currently searching for information about French nationals who fight in the conflict on the side of Ukraine. He said the list also includes two men whom the French authorities call "volunteers." He said he also has information about other mercenaries who participated in hostilities on the side of Kiev. At the same time, the French Foreign Ministry, despite the publication in the French media of information about French nationals killed in Ukraine, has denied the presence of French mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accusing Russia of “disinformation.” In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during Russia's special military operation, 13,387 foreign mercenaries arrived in Ukraine to participate in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime. During the period, 5,962 militants were eliminated. The ministry named Poland the leader in terms of the number of killed mercenaries: 2,960 people came from there, 1,497 were killed. Georgia comes next: 561 out of 1,042 mercenaries were killed, and those who arrived from the United States lost 491 out of 1,113 people. A total of 422 of 1,005 Canadian mercenaries, 360 of 822 British ones, and 349 of 784 Romanian mercenaries were also killed. A total of 235 mercenaries arrived from Germany, with 88 of them killed.
PARIS (Sputnik) - At least 75 French mercenaries in Ukraine have been killed, wounded or have returned to France since the start of Russia's special military operation, Nicolas Cinquini, a former French counter-terrorism intelligence officer, told Sputnik.
Cinquini is currently searching for information about French nationals who fight in the conflict on the side of Ukraine.
“Including those killed, wounded and those who have returned, the list I have published as of today includes 75 individuals who have been identified accurately or under pseudonyms, which can already tell us a lot,” Cinquini said.
He said the list also includes two men whom the French authorities call "volunteers
."
"The government presented them as 'humanitarian workers', employees of a Swiss NGO, but I am convinced that they were government agents. Their existence was revealed to us with their death on February 1," the former intelligence officer said.
He said he also has information about other mercenaries who participated in hostilities on the side of Kiev.
“The rest have just been discovered and there is not yet enough information about them to publish,” Cinquini said.
At the same time, the French Foreign Ministry, despite the publication in the French media of information about French nationals killed in Ukraine, has denied the presence of French mercenaries in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, accusing Russia of “disinformation.”
In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during Russia's special military operation, 13,387 foreign mercenaries arrived in Ukraine to participate in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime. During the period, 5,962 militants were eliminated.
The ministry named Poland the leader in terms of the number of killed mercenaries
: 2,960 people came from there, 1,497 were killed. Georgia comes next: 561 out of 1,042 mercenaries were killed, and those who arrived from the United States lost 491 out of 1,113 people. A total of 422 of 1,005 Canadian mercenaries, 360 of 822 British ones, and 349 of 784 Romanian mercenaries were also killed. A total of 235 mercenaries arrived from Germany, with 88 of them killed.