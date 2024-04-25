https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/us-supplied-atacms-missiles-will-not-help-ukraine-prevail-on-battlefield---expert-1118109833.html

US-Supplied ATACMS Missiles Will Not Help Ukraine Prevail on Battlefield - Expert

US-Supplied ATACMS Missiles Will Not Help Ukraine Prevail on Battlefield - Expert

Sputnik International

After US lawmakers finally passed a bill authorizing yet another multimillion-dollar military package for Ukraine, the Pentagon is rushing to send more weapons and munitions to the Kiev regime to help fan the flames of the conflict.

2024-04-25T12:05+0000

2024-04-25T12:05+0000

2024-04-25T12:05+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

andrei koshkin

ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

buk-m2

s-300

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101520923_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_df8173e3958ef94fa8b3d226b80fc3d3.jpg

Long-range ATACMS missiles capable of striking targets up to 300 kilometers away that the United States recently supplied to Ukraine will not help the Kiev regime change the situation on the battlefield in its favor, said Andrey Koshkin, a veteran Russian academic specializing in military and international affairs.According to him, the missiles will likely be used for terrorist strikes against civilian infrastructure deep within Russia’s territory, despite the US insisting that Ukraine refrain from conducting such attacks.He also observed that, while the regime in Kiev already announced plans to hit the Crimean Peninsula and the bridge across the Kerch Strait, Russian forces have displayed their ability to intercept such missiles.“We have excellent Buk-M2 and S-300 [air defense] systems that are capable of dealing with these missiles, quite successfully at that,” Koshkin said.After months of intense congressional debates, US lawmakers finally approved a new $61 military package for Ukraine this week.While this move appears to presage a fresh influx of weapons and munitions for the regime in Kiev, it remains unclear how it might help the Ukrainian military deal with the severe manpower shortage it currently faces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/ukraines-dangerous-bet-on-us-atacms-a-gamble-with-civilians-lives-1114402421.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

atacms missiles, us military aid to ukraine, atacms missile ukraine