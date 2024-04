https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/watch-russian-drones-carry-out-surveillance-around-donetsk-1118105948.html

Watch Russian Drones Carry Out Surveillance Around Donetsk

Watch Russian Drones Carry Out Surveillance Around Donetsk

Sputnik International

Russia’s Pacific Fleet that is part of the fierce Battlegroup Vostok currently operating in the special op zone is using Orlan military drones to support reconnaissance missions in the area.

2024-04-25T10:05+0000

2024-04-25T10:05+0000

2024-04-25T10:05+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk people's republic

russian pacific fleet

russian ministry of defense

drone warfare

orlan-10

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118105791_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0e5e28e3b0a81f716d28e1d7a5d7ce20.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a footage showing soldiers from Russia’s 155th Separate Marine Brigade utilize crucial combat drones to ensure round-the-clock surveillance along the entire front line.The drones help Russian units to promptly react to any Ukrainian troop movements in the area and further transmit real-time data to Russian control points.The drones help Russian units to promptly react to any Ukrainian troop movements in the area, transmitting real-time data to Russian control points.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Orlan drone crews conduct round-the-clock surveillance of Ukrainian positions near Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic Sputnik International Russian Orlan drone crews conduct round-the-clock surveillance of Ukrainian positions near Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic. 2024-04-25T10:05+0000 true PT0M29S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict