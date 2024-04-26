https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/blinken-promises-to-ensure-transatlantic-security-to-counter-chinese-support-for-russia-1118125099.html

Blinken Promises to 'Ensure Transatlantic Security' to Counter Chinese Support For Russia

Blinken Promises to 'Ensure Transatlantic Security' to Counter Chinese Support For Russia

Sputnik International

If China does not take measures to ensure transatlantic security, the United States will, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, commenting on China's alleged assistance to Russia.

2024-04-26T12:16+0000

2024-04-26T12:16+0000

2024-04-26T12:16+0000

world

antony blinken

wang wenbin

china

russia

chinese foreign ministry

us

ukraine crisis

us-russia relations

us-china relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/19/1111458180_0:122:3210:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_3625561bb41006ce7731251412ab01fe.jpg

"Fueling Russia’s defense industrial base not only threatens Ukrainian security, it threatens European security. Beijing can not achieve better relations with Europe while supporting the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War. Ensuring transatlantic security is a core US interest. In our discussions today, I made clear that if China does not address this problem, we will," Blinken told reporters during his trip to China.In an earlier comment, released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the US hypocrisy when it comes to the Russia-China relations.

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia china ties, russia china coopeartion, us vs russia and china, blinken visit to china, russia and china against america, china on ukraine conflict