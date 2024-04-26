https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/blinken-promises-to-ensure-transatlantic-security-to-counter-chinese-support-for-russia-1118125099.html
Blinken Promises to 'Ensure Transatlantic Security' to Counter Chinese Support For Russia
If China does not take measures to ensure transatlantic security, the United States will, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, commenting on China's alleged assistance to Russia.
"Fueling Russia’s defense industrial base not only threatens Ukrainian security, it threatens European security. Beijing can not achieve better relations with Europe while supporting the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War. Ensuring transatlantic security is a core US interest. In our discussions today, I made clear that if China does not address this problem, we will," Blinken told reporters during his trip to China.In an earlier comment, released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the US hypocrisy when it comes to the Russia-China relations.
"Fueling Russia’s defense industrial base not only threatens Ukrainian security, it threatens European security
. Beijing can not achieve better relations with Europe while supporting the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War. Ensuring transatlantic security is a core US interest
. In our discussions today, I made clear that if China does not address this problem, we will," Blinken told reporters during his trip to China.
In an earlier comment, released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized
the US hypocrisy when it comes to the Russia-China relations.
"The United States, on the one hand, is putting forward a bill of large-scale assistance to Ukraine, and on the other hand, it is groundlessly criticizing the normal trade and economic interaction between Russia and China. Such actions are hypocritical and very irresponsible," Wang told reporters.