International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-europe-will-not-be-able-to-build-relations-as-before---kremlin-1118124676.html
Russia, Europe Will Not Be Able to Build Relations as Before - Kremlin
Russia, Europe Will Not Be Able to Build Relations as Before - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia and Europe will no longer be able to build relations as before, and Moscow will take into account the existing experience, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2024-04-26T11:43+0000
2024-04-26T11:43+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
china
european parliament
kremlin
russian-chinese relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
"It is clear that these will be agreements on new options of relations. It will not be possible to build relations as before, and no one will want it, first of all us," Peskov told reporters. Russia has extensive experience in relations with European countries, which will always be taken into account when building such relations, the spokesman added.Russia Poses No Threat to Anyone in Europe"We [Russia and Europe] will still have to agree on how we will live," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia, as a country that poses no threat to anyone in Europe, expects that no one in Europe poses a threat to it either.European Parliament Perpetuates RussophobiaThe European Parliament has long taken the position of Russophobia and people are hardly ready to listen to its statements, the spokesman noted.Preparations for Putin's Visit to China at Final StagePreparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin's to China are at the final stage, Peskov added."Indeed, preparations for the president's trip to China are in their final stages. In agreement with our Chinese partners, we will jointly announce the timing of this trip. Any contacts between the heads of Russia and China in our time are events that attract the attention of the whole world," he said, adding that the agenda includes many issues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-never-threatened-nato-has-no-interests-in-attacking-member-states---shoigu-1118122159.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/lavrov-wests-emphasis-on-inflicting-strategic-defeat-on-russia-reflects-agony--hysteria-1118010572.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia europe relations, russia and eu, russia europe tensions, russia and china cooperation, russia china ties
russia europe relations, russia and eu, russia europe tensions, russia and china cooperation, russia china ties

Russia, Europe Will Not Be Able to Build Relations as Before - Kremlin

11:43 GMT 26.04.2024
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2024
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Europe will no longer be able to build relations as before, and Moscow will take into account the existing experience, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"It is clear that these will be agreements on new options of relations. It will not be possible to build relations as before, and no one will want it, first of all us," Peskov told reporters.
Russia has extensive experience in relations with European countries, which will always be taken into account when building such relations, the spokesman added.

Russia Poses No Threat to Anyone in Europe

"We [Russia and Europe] will still have to agree on how we will live," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia, as a country that poses no threat to anyone in Europe, expects that no one in Europe poses a threat to it either.
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at Victory Day Parade, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2024
World
Russia Never Threatened NATO, Has No Interests in Attacking Member States - Shoigu
09:37 GMT

European Parliament Perpetuates Russophobia

The European Parliament has long taken the position of Russophobia and people are hardly ready to listen to its statements, the spokesman noted.

European lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday concerning Russia's alleged propaganda efforts and interference in the European Parliament elections in June, urging EU member states to respond.

"These are hardly statements that we are ready to listen to. Actually, the European Parliament has long stopped at the positions of strong, consistent Russophobia, and, of course, contrary to, probably, the main vocation of parliamentarians is to build a dialogue and look for ways to build a dialogue, it has turned into a machine of such outrageous statements, internal contradictions and so on. That is how we treat it," Peskov said, commenting on the Kremlin's view of the resolution.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
Russia
Lavrov: West's Obsession with Inflicting Strategic Defeat on Russia Reveals Agony & Hysteria
19 April, 09:14 GMT

Preparations for Putin's Visit to China at Final Stage

Preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin's to China are at the final stage, Peskov added.
"Indeed, preparations for the president's trip to China are in their final stages. In agreement with our Chinese partners, we will jointly announce the timing of this trip. Any contacts between the heads of Russia and China in our time are events that attract the attention of the whole world," he said, adding that the agenda includes many issues.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала