https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-europe-will-not-be-able-to-build-relations-as-before---kremlin-1118124676.html

Russia, Europe Will Not Be Able to Build Relations as Before - Kremlin

Russia, Europe Will Not Be Able to Build Relations as Before - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia and Europe will no longer be able to build relations as before, and Moscow will take into account the existing experience, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2024-04-26T11:43+0000

2024-04-26T11:43+0000

2024-04-26T11:43+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

china

european parliament

kremlin

russian-chinese relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg

"It is clear that these will be agreements on new options of relations. It will not be possible to build relations as before, and no one will want it, first of all us," Peskov told reporters. Russia has extensive experience in relations with European countries, which will always be taken into account when building such relations, the spokesman added.Russia Poses No Threat to Anyone in Europe"We [Russia and Europe] will still have to agree on how we will live," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia, as a country that poses no threat to anyone in Europe, expects that no one in Europe poses a threat to it either.European Parliament Perpetuates RussophobiaThe European Parliament has long taken the position of Russophobia and people are hardly ready to listen to its statements, the spokesman noted.Preparations for Putin's Visit to China at Final StagePreparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin's to China are at the final stage, Peskov added."Indeed, preparations for the president's trip to China are in their final stages. In agreement with our Chinese partners, we will jointly announce the timing of this trip. Any contacts between the heads of Russia and China in our time are events that attract the attention of the whole world," he said, adding that the agenda includes many issues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-never-threatened-nato-has-no-interests-in-attacking-member-states---shoigu-1118122159.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/lavrov-wests-emphasis-on-inflicting-strategic-defeat-on-russia-reflects-agony--hysteria-1118010572.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia europe relations, russia and eu, russia europe tensions, russia and china cooperation, russia china ties