China Hopes US Will Stop Deploying Mid-Range Missiles in Asia-Pacific Region - Wang Yi
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks / USS Forrest ShermanЭскадренный миноносец ВМС США USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China hopes that the United States will stop deploying intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
Earlier in April, a spokesperson for the US Army Pacific told Sputnik that the US aimed to deploy a new medium-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of 2024.
"[We hope that the United States] will stop deploying ground-based medium-range missiles [in the Asia-Pacific region], stop harming China's strategic security interests and undermining hard-won peace and stability in the region," Wang said during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.
The planned deployment of a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific would be the first of its kind since the United States and Russia agreed to the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987. The INF Treaty previously prohibited the United States and Russia from possessing surface-launched medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.
