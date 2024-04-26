https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/china-hopes-us-will-stop-deploying-mid-range-missiles-in-asia-pacific-region---wang-yi-1118124011.html

China Hopes US Will Stop Deploying Mid-Range Missiles in Asia-Pacific Region - Wang Yi

China Hopes US Will Stop Deploying Mid-Range Missiles in Asia-Pacific Region - Wang Yi

Sputnik International

China hopes that the United States will stop deploying intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

2024-04-26T10:50+0000

2024-04-26T10:50+0000

2024-04-26T10:50+0000

military

wang yi

us

pacific

china

beijing

us missiles

medium-range missiles

us-china relations

us military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115770410_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_64fa533178feddd863993781d75d52f5.jpg

Earlier in April, a spokesperson for the US Army Pacific told Sputnik that the US aimed to deploy a new medium-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific region by the end of 2024. "[We hope that the United States] will stop deploying ground-based medium-range missiles [in the Asia-Pacific region], stop harming China's strategic security interests and undermining hard-won peace and stability in the region," Wang said during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/expansive-us-philippines-war-games-slammed-by-china-as-tension-stoking--muscle-flexing-1118052253.html

pacific

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us weapons in asia, us military in asia-pacific, us military drills in asia-pacific, us vs chinese military, us china military tensions