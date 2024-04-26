https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/israel-has-carried-out-deadly-strikes-in-gaza-that-it-marked-as-safe-zones---reports-1118134167.html

Israel Has Carried Out Deadly Strikes in Gaza That It Marked as Safe Zones - Reports

Israel Has Carried Out Deadly Strikes in Gaza That It Marked as Safe Zones - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel has carried out deadly strikes in areas of Gaza that it marked as safe zones for Palestinian civilians, NBC News reported, citing an investigation it conducted on this matter.

2024-04-26T22:50+0000

2024-04-26T22:50+0000

2024-04-26T22:50+0000

world

israel

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israel defense forces (idf)

palestine

palestinians

genocide

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian disaster

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118133503_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1f4fe33b8e70d1c7b42e0481876721b8.jpg

The report said it looked into seven Israeli strikes that had killed Palestinians in areas of southern Gaza designated as safe zones by Israel. These strikes occurred from January to April, the report noted. The report said that on December 18, Israeli armed forces dropped leaflets in Gaza that identified the Tal Al Sultan, Al Zuhur, and Al Shaboura neighborhoods as safe and told Gaza residents to seek shelter there. However, NBC News said its investigation found that all three locations have been hit by Israeli airstrikes since then. NBC News said they were told by the Israel Defense Forces that they continue to consider these designated areas as safe zones. Israel's operation in Gaza has resulted in the death of more than 34,000 Palestinians and the wounding of over 77,000 Palestinians since October.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/no-safe-area-gaza-crisis-nearing-its-peak-as-netanyahu-appears-committed-to-an-assault-on-rafah-1117000528.html

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

no safe area, no safe zone, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes