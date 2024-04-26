International
WATCH LIVE: Lavrov Holds Talks With Bolivian Counterpart in Moscow
Belarus Opposes NATO Expansion, Ready for Pragmatic Dialogue - Military Doctrine
Belarus stands against NATO expansion and the militarization of the alliance's member states, but Minsk is ready for a pragmatic dialogue, the country's revised military doctrine said.
"The Republic of Belarus rejects the ongoing expansion of NATO and the militarization of member states or those seeking to join the military-political bloc, and considers these as dangerous processes that increase the likelihood of military conflicts. At the same time, the Republic of Belarus stands for the resumption of a pragmatic dialogue in the military field with these states (coalitions of states), provided they stop aggressive rhetoric and actions against the Republic of Belarus," the doctrine, approved by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly on Thursday, read. The doctrine also said that NATO had contributed to the establishment of US control over Europe and that Minsk would regard a possible deployment of nuclear weapons in "neighboring unfriendly countries" as a threat. Moreover, Belarus views its participation in the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe as a factor that ensures stability and global and regional security, the doctrine said, adding that Minsk opposes the abuse of these organizations' mechanisms to "put pressure" on sovereign states.
10:01 GMT 26.04.2024 (Updated: 10:03 GMT 26.04.2024)
"The Republic of Belarus rejects the ongoing expansion of NATO and the militarization of member states or those seeking to join the military-political bloc, and considers these as dangerous processes that increase the likelihood of military conflicts. At the same time, the Republic of Belarus stands for the resumption of a pragmatic dialogue in the military field with these states (coalitions of states), provided they stop aggressive rhetoric and actions against the Republic of Belarus," the doctrine, approved by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly on Thursday, read.
The doctrine also said that NATO had contributed to the establishment of US control over Europe and that Minsk would regard a possible deployment of nuclear weapons in "neighboring unfriendly countries" as a threat.
Moreover, Belarus views its participation in the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe as a factor that ensures stability and global and regional security, the doctrine said, adding that Minsk opposes the abuse of these organizations' mechanisms to "put pressure" on sovereign states.
