International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/putin-speaks-at-russian-council-of-legislators-in-saint-petersburg-1118121469.html
Putin Speaks at Russian Council of Legislators in Saint Petersburg
Putin Speaks at Russian Council of Legislators in Saint Petersburg
Sputnik International
Meetings of the Council of Legislators of Russia are held annually in the Tauride Palace and are dedicated to the Day of Russian Parliamentarism in the presence of the President of Russia.
2024-04-26T11:52+0000
2024-04-26T11:52+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russian federation
russia
saint petersburg
federal assembly
annual address to the federal assembly
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118121668_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0fe5782089e7c7a0d9c64c43ff16bdc5.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Russian Federation's Council of Legislators in St. Petersburg.Council members are expected to address such topical issues as increasing the national birthrate and supporting families with children as part of the implementation of the President's February 29 parliamentary address.The Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation is an advisory and consultative body of the two chambers of the Federal Assembly, which is the Russian parliament. It coordinates legislative support for the implementation of state policy on the separation of powers in various areas.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to for more info!
russian federation
russia
saint petersburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin delivers speech at Council of Legislators of Russia meeting
Sputnik International
Putin delivers speech at Council of Legislators of Russia meeting
2024-04-26T11:52+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118121668_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98585b7a70d437617a345f5b54f27f02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian council of legislators, putin speaks to russian council of legislators, putin address, putin national address, putin state of the nation address, putin speaks to parliament
russian council of legislators, putin speaks to russian council of legislators, putin address, putin national address, putin state of the nation address, putin speaks to parliament

Putin Speaks at Russian Council of Legislators in Saint Petersburg

11:52 GMT 26.04.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the annual congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Meetings of the Council of Legislators of Russia are held annually in the Tauride Palace and are dedicated to the Day of Russian Parliamentarism in the presence of the President of Russia.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Russian Federation's Council of Legislators in St. Petersburg.
Council members are expected to address such topical issues as increasing the national birthrate and supporting families with children as part of the implementation of the President's February 29 parliamentary address.
The Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation is an advisory and consultative body of the two chambers of the Federal Assembly, which is the Russian parliament. It coordinates legislative support for the implementation of state policy on the separation of powers in various areas.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to for more info!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала