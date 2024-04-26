https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/putin-speaks-at-russian-council-of-legislators-in-saint-petersburg-1118121469.html

Putin Speaks at Russian Council of Legislators in Saint Petersburg

Putin Speaks at Russian Council of Legislators in Saint Petersburg

Meetings of the Council of Legislators of Russia are held annually in the Tauride Palace and are dedicated to the Day of Russian Parliamentarism in the presence of the President of Russia.

Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Russian Federation's Council of Legislators in St. Petersburg.Council members are expected to address such topical issues as increasing the national birthrate and supporting families with children as part of the implementation of the President's February 29 parliamentary address.The Council of Legislators of the Russian Federation is an advisory and consultative body of the two chambers of the Federal Assembly, which is the Russian parliament. It coordinates legislative support for the implementation of state policy on the separation of powers in various areas.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to for more info!

