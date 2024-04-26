International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-urges-us-to-treat-its-draft-resolution-on-space-without-prejudice-1118122721.html
Russia Urges US to Treat Its Draft Resolution on Space Without Prejudice
Russia Urges US to Treat Its Draft Resolution on Space Without Prejudice
Sputnik International
Russia calls on the United States to treat a draft Russian resolution in the UN Security Council on the issue of weapons in space without prejudice, and, when it is circulated among Security Council members, to engage in serious talks on the document, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
2024-04-26T09:47+0000
2024-04-26T09:47+0000
world
sergey ryabkov
russia
un security council (unsc)
security council
us
space weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118011527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_788bd7586142fabf3badfecc5f5827ed.jpg
Earlier, Ryabkov said Russia would soon submit its draft UN Security Council resolution on arms in space, which would be “comprehensive, not taking only nuclear weapons out of the general context.” According to the deputy minister, in the draft Russian resolution, “one of the points will contain a call on all states to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument that would exclude an arms race in outer space.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/curious-timing-whats-behind-us-security-council-resolution-proposing-ban-on-nukes-in-space-1117767963.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/13/1118011527_69:0:2800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c0efe0092b722ead9323cd5ff39489.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
are there weapons in space, space missiles, unsc space arms, un resolution on arms in space
are there weapons in space, space missiles, unsc space arms, un resolution on arms in space

Russia Urges US to Treat Its Draft Resolution on Space Without Prejudice

09:47 GMT 26.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANGELA WEISSThe United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at UN headquarters in New York City on April 18, 2024.
The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at UN headquarters in New York City on April 18, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANGELA WEISS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on the United States to treat a draft Russian resolution in the UN Security Council on the issue of weapons in space without prejudice, and, when it is circulated among Security Council members, to engage in serious talks on the document, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
Earlier, Ryabkov said Russia would soon submit its draft UN Security Council resolution on arms in space, which would be “comprehensive, not taking only nuclear weapons out of the general context.”
According to the deputy minister, in the draft Russian resolution, “one of the points will contain a call on all states to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument that would exclude an arms race in outer space.”

"We are urging Washington, without prejudice or any geopolitical preferences or, conversely, denying something for reasons unrelated to the essence, to engage in a serious negotiation process on this draft. But it has not yet been submitted. Everything I said applies to the moment after we circulate it,” he said.

US Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) illustration of space-based strategic defenses. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2024
Analysis
‘Curious Timing’: What’s Behind US Security Council Resolution Proposing Ban on Nukes in Space?
5 April, 18:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала