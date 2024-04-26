https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-urges-us-to-treat-its-draft-resolution-on-space-without-prejudice-1118122721.html
Russia Urges US to Treat Its Draft Resolution on Space Without Prejudice
Russia calls on the United States to treat a draft Russian resolution in the UN Security Council on the issue of weapons in space without prejudice, and, when it is circulated among Security Council members, to engage in serious talks on the document, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
Earlier, Ryabkov said Russia would soon submit its draft UN Security Council resolution on arms in space, which would be “comprehensive, not taking only nuclear weapons out of the general context.” According to the deputy minister, in the draft Russian resolution, “one of the points will contain a call on all states to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument that would exclude an arms race in outer space.”
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia calls on the United States to treat a draft Russian resolution in the UN Security Council on the issue of weapons in space without prejudice, and, when it is circulated among Security Council members, to engage in serious talks on the document, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
Earlier, Ryabkov said Russia would soon submit its draft UN Security Council resolution on arms in space
, which would be “comprehensive, not taking only nuclear weapons out of the general context
.”
According to the deputy minister, in the draft Russian resolution, “one of the points will contain a call on all states to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument that would exclude an arms race in outer space
.”
"We are urging Washington, without prejudice or any geopolitical preferences or, conversely, denying something for reasons unrelated to the essence, to engage in a serious negotiation process on this draft. But it has not yet been submitted. Everything I said applies to the moment after we circulate it,” he said.