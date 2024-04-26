https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/russia-urges-us-to-treat-its-draft-resolution-on-space-without-prejudice-1118122721.html

Russia Urges US to Treat Its Draft Resolution on Space Without Prejudice

Russia calls on the United States to treat a draft Russian resolution in the UN Security Council on the issue of weapons in space without prejudice, and, when it is circulated among Security Council members, to engage in serious talks on the document, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Ryabkov said Russia would soon submit its draft UN Security Council resolution on arms in space, which would be “comprehensive, not taking only nuclear weapons out of the general context.” According to the deputy minister, in the draft Russian resolution, “one of the points will contain a call on all states to begin negotiations on a legally binding instrument that would exclude an arms race in outer space.”

