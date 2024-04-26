https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/white-house-officials-made-failed-attempt-to-remove-press-secretary---reports-1118127889.html
White House Officials Made Failed Attempt to Remove Press Secretary - Reports
White House officials made a failed attempt to remove Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre from her position, the New York Post said on Friday, citing its own sources.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – White House officials made a failed attempt to remove Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre from her position, the New York Post said on Friday, citing its own sources.
The secret plan to replace the unwanted press secretary
was undertaken last fall and involved attracting outside allies, the report said.
One of the sources shared that Anita Dunn, the wife of US President Joe Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer and a de facto White House communications chief, told colleagues about her desire to call in prominent members of the Democratic Party to explain to Jean-Pierre the need for her to leave the position.
“There were a number of people she asked to engage Karine,” one source with experience working in several administrations said. He also added that White House chief of staff Jeff Zients was aware of the situation.
The officials tried to involve people whom Jean-Pierre knows and trusts, according to the report, adding that Zients and Dunn were trying to find Jean-Pierre a graceful exit.
One source stressed that the press secretary sometimes does not understand the issues
that she has to discuss with reporters during press briefings. “Karine doesn’t have an understanding of the issues and she reads the book [binder] word-for-word,”
said the source.
However, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates rejected the allegations about his boss. He called the claims in the report “false,” adding that the reality is absolutely different.
“Karine was never approached by anyone with such a message. She spends four hours preparing every day. And neither Jeff nor Anita did any such thing; both have been unflinchingly supportive of her,” Bates said, according to the report.
The report also said that Jean-Pierre received and rejected in December an offer to become a President of EMILYs List, an organization that aims to help elect Democratic female candidates in favor of abortion rights to office.