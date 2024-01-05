https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/rival-white-house-spokespeople-caught-in-power-struggle-over-podium-1115998913.html

Rival White House Spokespeople Caught in Power Struggle Over Podium

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby have a tense relationship sharing the podium, Axios reported on Friday, citing White House sources.

While Jean-Pierre holds the sole press secretary position, in practice, she tends to speak on domestic policy matters, while Kirby handles foreign policy, because President Biden reportedly wants both of them to function as spokespeople for the White House. While Kirby ostensibly works for the National Security Council, his role was reportedly ambiguous from the start and he does not report to the council’s communications director. When Biden originally offered Jean-Pierre the position, he awkwardly mentioned that she would work with Kirby as a team, leaving her upset and confused as to how things would operate, according to three sources cited in the report. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain reportedly met with Jean-Pierre to reassure her that she had the role. Furthering tensions, Kirby, a veteran bureaucrat who has previously worked as the press secretary for the Defense and State departments, has reportedly expressed ambitions to eventually hold the White House press secretary position. Kirby has become more influential in Biden’s administration, especially as he has taken charge of the White House’s press response to Israel’s war on Gaza. Kirby has accompanied Jean-Pierre on nearly all press briefing and gaggles since the war. Biden also asks to be personally briefed by Kirby and to have him accompany him on both domestic and international trips, Axios reported.

