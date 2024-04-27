https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/iraqi-authorities-launch-investigation-into-attack-on-gas-field-1118141176.html
Iraqi Authorities Launch Investigation Into Attack on Gas Field
Iraqi Authorities Launch Investigation Into Attack on Gas Field
Sputnik International
The Iraqi authorities have created a commission to investigate a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan, which killed two people on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Iraqi security forces obtained by Sputnik.
2024-04-27T09:14+0000
2024-04-27T09:14+0000
2024-04-27T09:14+0000
world
iraq
iraqi kurdistan
middle east
sulaymaniyah
gas fields
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104958/61/1049586133_0:204:3621:2241_1920x0_80_0_0_ca536a14c8de68d789a0781c4e003b04.jpg
"Based on instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Joint Operations Command has formed a technical investigation commission to clarify the circumstances of the sabotage attack carried out by a drone on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah province, which resulted in the death of two people," the statement said. The Iraqi authorities threatened "fair punishment for those responsible for the attack, who are trying to harm the national economy." The Iraqi news agency INA reported that the attack on the gas field in northern Iraq did not affect gas production operations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/us-has-overstayed-its-effectiveness-in-middle-east-1116546301.html
iraq
iraqi kurdistan
sulaymaniyah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104958/61/1049586133_274:0:3482:2406_1920x0_80_0_0_34369f48f7b0b4715004f39030730981.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
attacks on iraq, iraqi gas fields, iraq under attacks, drone attacks on iraq, military hostilities in the middle east
attacks on iraq, iraqi gas fields, iraq under attacks, drone attacks on iraq, military hostilities in the middle east
Iraqi Authorities Launch Investigation Into Attack on Gas Field
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Iraqi authorities have created a commission to investigate a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan, which killed two people on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Iraqi security forces obtained by Sputnik.
"Based on instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces
, the Joint Operations Command has formed a technical investigation commission to clarify the circumstances of the sabotage attack carried out by a drone on the Khor Mor
gas field in Sulaymaniyah province, which resulted in the death of two people
," the statement said.
The Iraqi authorities
threatened "fair punishment for those responsible for the attack, who are trying to harm the national economy
."
The Iraqi news agency INA reported that the attack on the gas field in northern Iraq
did not affect gas production operations.
Earlier, the Rudaw broadcaster reported citing regional authorities that four people had been killed as a result of a drone attack on Khor Mor.