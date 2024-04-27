International
Iraqi Authorities Launch Investigation Into Attack on Gas Field
Iraqi Authorities Launch Investigation Into Attack on Gas Field
The Iraqi authorities have created a commission to investigate a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan, which killed two people on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Iraqi security forces obtained by Sputnik.
"Based on instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Joint Operations Command has formed a technical investigation commission to clarify the circumstances of the sabotage attack carried out by a drone on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah province, which resulted in the death of two people," the statement said. The Iraqi authorities threatened "fair punishment for those responsible for the attack, who are trying to harm the national economy." The Iraqi news agency INA reported that the attack on the gas field in northern Iraq did not affect gas production operations.
09:14 GMT 27.04.2024
A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
© AFP 2023 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Iraqi authorities have created a commission to investigate a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan, which killed two people on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Iraqi security forces obtained by Sputnik.
"Based on instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Joint Operations Command has formed a technical investigation commission to clarify the circumstances of the sabotage attack carried out by a drone on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah province, which resulted in the death of two people," the statement said.
The Iraqi authorities threatened "fair punishment for those responsible for the attack, who are trying to harm the national economy."
The Iraqi news agency INA reported that the attack on the gas field in northern Iraq did not affect gas production operations.

Earlier, the Rudaw broadcaster reported citing regional authorities that four people had been killed as a result of a drone attack on Khor Mor.

