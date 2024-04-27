https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/iraqi-authorities-launch-investigation-into-attack-on-gas-field-1118141176.html

Iraqi Authorities Launch Investigation Into Attack on Gas Field

Sputnik International

The Iraqi authorities have created a commission to investigate a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Iraqi Kurdistan, which killed two people on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Iraqi security forces obtained by Sputnik.

"Based on instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Joint Operations Command has formed a technical investigation commission to clarify the circumstances of the sabotage attack carried out by a drone on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah province, which resulted in the death of two people," the statement said. The Iraqi authorities threatened "fair punishment for those responsible for the attack, who are trying to harm the national economy." The Iraqi news agency INA reported that the attack on the gas field in northern Iraq did not affect gas production operations.

