Ukraine's Decision to Adopt New Mobilization Law Made Under US Pressure - Reports

The Ukrainian government has decided to boost its mobilization efforts and adopt the new mobilization law under pressure from the administration of US President Joe Biden, which was in parallel trying to convince US lawmakers to pass the new military aid package for Kiev, The New York Times has reported.

James O'Brien, the US assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, explained to the Ukrainian authorities during his trip to Kiev earlier this week that mobilization work and new weapons supplies were equally important for ensuring Ukraine's possible successes on the battlefield, the report released on Friday read. Under Washington's ongoing pressure, Kiev is now also pursuing those who have fled the country. Ukraine's diplomatic missions abroad, in particular, halted consular services and the issuance of new passports for military-age nationals earlier this week, the government said. The bill says that people liable for military duty must report to military commissions to clarify their registration data within 60 days after mobilization is announced. The bill also obliges people liable for military service to carry military identity cards with them during the period of mobilization and present them at the request of military registration and enlistment office employees, police, and border guards.

