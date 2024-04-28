https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/captured-ukrainian-leopard-and-t-72-tanks-marder-ifv-on-display-in-moscow-1118156469.html

Captured Ukrainian Leopard and T-72 Tanks, Marder IFV on Display in Moscow

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that an exhibition of captured weapons and equipment seized by the Russian military during the special operation will be opened on Poklonnaya Hill on May 1 and will last for a month.

Trophy German Leopard 2 tanks and Marder IFVs as well as Ukrainian T-72s and BTR-80s have been brought to Moscow's Poklonnaya Hill, Sputnik’s correspondent reported. The Marder and Leopard vehicles are now visible behind a fence. Both vehicles feature the German flag.The Leopard 2 tank was delivered by a repair and evacuation group to a Central Military District repair unit from the Avdeyevka area in mid-April. The Marder IFV was evacuated from near Avdeyevka at the end of March.The exhibition will feature more than 30 units of military equipment from the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine. In addition to the aforementioned Leopard and Marder, visitors will be able to get acquainted with a US Bradley IFV, Sweden’s CV90, and a French AMX-10RC armored combat vehicle.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the exhibition at Poklonnaya Hill will arouse great interest among Russians, as "they should see the defeated vehicles".

