Captured Ukrainian Leopard and T-72 Tanks, Marder IFV on Display in Moscow
A Patria Pasi XA-180 armored personnel carrier (APC), AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicle, and a Mastiff protected patrol vehicle are pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.
A German Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.
A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.
A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), also known as Humvee, front, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.
An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, center, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.
