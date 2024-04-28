International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/captured-ukrainian-leopard-and-t-72-tanks-marder-ifv-on-display-in-moscow-1118156469.html
Captured Ukrainian Leopard and T-72 Tanks, Marder IFV on Display in Moscow
Captured Ukrainian Leopard and T-72 Tanks, Marder IFV on Display in Moscow
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that an exhibition of captured weapons and equipment seized by the Russian military during the special operation will be opened on Poklonnaya Hill on May 1 and will last for a month.
2024-04-28T10:38+0000
2024-04-28T10:38+0000
military
ukraine
avdeyevka
moscow
dmitry peskov
central military district
russian defense ministry
t-72
btr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118156307_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9617ce97fecc16b01a545b80801168e0.jpg
Trophy German Leopard 2 tanks and Marder IFVs as well as Ukrainian T-72s and BTR-80s have been brought to Moscow's Poklonnaya Hill, Sputnik’s correspondent reported. The Marder and Leopard vehicles are now visible behind a fence. Both vehicles feature the German flag.The Leopard 2 tank was delivered by a repair and evacuation group to a Central Military District repair unit from the Avdeyevka area in mid-April. The Marder IFV was evacuated from near Avdeyevka at the end of March.The exhibition will feature more than 30 units of military equipment from the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine. In addition to the aforementioned Leopard and Marder, visitors will be able to get acquainted with a US Bradley IFV, Sweden’s CV90, and a French AMX-10RC armored combat vehicle.Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the exhibition at Poklonnaya Hill will arouse great interest among Russians, as "they should see the defeated vehicles".
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/watch-russian-troops-transport-captured-leopard-tank-1118073666.html
ukraine
avdeyevka
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118156307_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97b15035c7c83fc36e979a2386b889a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trophy ukrainian leopard, russian military, special operation, leopard, marder, t-72 and btr-80 tanks
trophy ukrainian leopard, russian military, special operation, leopard, marder, t-72 and btr-80 tanks

Captured Ukrainian Leopard and T-72 Tanks, Marder IFV on Display in Moscow

10:38 GMT 28.04.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankA trophy German Leopard 2 tank captured by Russian servicemen during a special operation, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.
A trophy German Leopard 2 tank captured by Russian servicemen during a special operation, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Russian Defense Ministry announced that an exhibition of captured weapons and equipment seized by Russian forces during the special military operation will open on Poklonnaya Hill on May 1 and last for a month.
Trophy German Leopard 2 tanks and Marder IFVs as well as Ukrainian T-72s and BTR-80s have been brought to Moscow's Poklonnaya Hill, Sputnik’s correspondent reported. The Marder and Leopard vehicles are now visible behind a fence. Both vehicles feature the German flag.
The Leopard 2 tank was delivered by a repair and evacuation group to a Central Military District repair unit from the Avdeyevka area in mid-April. The Marder IFV was evacuated from near Avdeyevka at the end of March.
The exhibition will feature more than 30 units of military equipment from the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Turkiye, Sweden, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Austria, and Ukraine. In addition to the aforementioned Leopard and Marder, visitors will be able to get acquainted with a US Bradley IFV, Sweden’s CV90, and a French AMX-10RC armored combat vehicle.
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabank

A Patria Pasi XA-180 armored personnel carrier (APC), AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicle, and a Mastiff protected patrol vehicle are pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

A Patria Pasi XA-180 armored personnel carrier (APC), AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicle, and a Mastiff protected patrol vehicle are pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia&#x27;s military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International
1/6
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank

A Patria Pasi XA-180 armored personnel carrier (APC), AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicle, and a Mastiff protected patrol vehicle are pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabank

A German Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

A German Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia&#x27;s military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International
2/6
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A German Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabank

A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia&#x27;s military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International
3/6
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabank

A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia&#x27;s military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International
4/6
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabank

A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), also known as Humvee, front, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), also known as Humvee, front, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia&#x27;s military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International
5/6
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank

A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), also known as Humvee, front, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the mediabank

An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, center, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, center, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured in the course of Russia&#x27;s military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International
6/6
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank

An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, center, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

1/6
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank

A Patria Pasi XA-180 armored personnel carrier (APC), AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicle, and a Mastiff protected patrol vehicle are pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

2/6
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A German Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

3/6
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

4/6
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A German Leopard 2A6 main battle tank is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

5/6
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank

A High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), also known as Humvee, front, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured during Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

6/6
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the mediabank

An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, center, is pictured before the opening of an exhibition of foreign-made military equipment captured in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow, Russia.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the exhibition at Poklonnaya Hill will arouse great interest among Russians, as "they should see the defeated vehicles".
Transportation of a Leopard tank that was previously captured by Russian forces near Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Troops Transport Captured Leopard Tank
23 April, 12:50 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала