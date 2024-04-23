https://sputnikglobe.com/20240423/watch-russian-troops-transport-captured-leopard-tank-1118073666.html
Watch Russian Troops Transport Captured Leopard Tank
Russian forces have shown their confident success throughout the special op zone not just by securing better positions across the front line and liberating dozens of settlements, but also by capturing and showcasing Western weaponry crushed under Russia’s military might.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian troops transporting a captured Leopard tank in the Avdeyevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).The ministry shared that the tank's evacuation took place in two stages. The first stage involved scouting out the area in order to ensure the safety of the personnel and equipment engaged.The second stage consisted of the evacuation itself, where Russian soldiers delivered the armored vehicle to the maintenance unit so that it could later be thoroughly dealt with.“Maintenance staff will shortly replace the tank’s crawler tracks and some of its wiring components, at which point the tank’s further transportation will be settled,” the ministry noted.
