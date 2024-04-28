International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/israel-reportedly-concerned-biden-may-throw-netanyahu-under-the-bus-at-icc-1118161639.html
Israel Reportedly Concerned Biden May Throw Netanyahu ‘Under the Bus’ at ICC
Israel Reportedly Concerned Biden May Throw Netanyahu ‘Under the Bus’ at ICC
Sputnik International
Most of America’s overseas allies are signatories to the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute. The US itself quit the Court in 2002 before launching its war of aggression in Iraq. Israel is not a party to the ICC, but is concerned about the “dangerous precedent” that could be set by threats to drag its leaders before the Court.
2024-04-28T14:04+0000
2024-04-28T14:04+0000
world
joe biden
benjamin netanyahu
middle east
israel
international criminal court (icc)
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/14/1118027832_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6301241b0c5d83acf05a5eb2b5d2bd0c.jpg
Israeli officials are concerned the Biden administration may abandon the Netanyahu government if the ICC issued arrest warrants against the Israeli prime minister and senior members of his cabinet.The source’s comments follow reports in Israeli media this week citing senior ICC sources that the Hague could not consider arrest warrants against Israeli leaders without Washington’s informal consent.The Jewish News Syndicate pointed to ICC chief prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan’s alleged tendency to take marching orders from the US, pointing to Washington’s support for his election in 2021, and to his controversial decision to close out two ICC cases which “greatly troubled the Americans” related to suspected US war crimes in Afghanistan.Separately on Sunday, Israel’s Walla news site reported that Netanyahu had spearheaded a “nonstop push over the telephone” focused on calls to the White House, to prevent ICC arrest warrants from being issued.Netanyahu warned Friday that Israel would “never stop defending ourselves,” and that while “decisions of the court in the Hague will not affect Israel’s actions, they would be a dangerous precedent threatening the soldiers and officials of any democracy fighting criminal terrorism and aggression.”Senior Israeli cabinet officials have held several emergency meetings to discuss the possible arrest warrants, which according to reports could target Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, over the way Israel has pursued its war in Gaza, which has resulted in the maiming and killing of over five percent of the Strip’s prewar population.It remains unclear when or under what circumstances the arrest warrants could be issued. However, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc called on the ICC prosecutor to expedite deliberations Saturday. “Israeli officials who have committed war crimes, aggression, murdered children, and committed genocide, including Netanyahu, must be brought before the Court,” Tunc said at an inter-parliamentary conference.Turkiye’s possible role in any deliberations is not clear. Ankara itself is not a state party to the Court, nor a signatory to the Rome Statute, and has faced legal problems of its own with the highly-politicized Court in the recent past.Dr. Jekyll and Mr. BidenIf media reports on the US’s “greenlighting” of a possible ICC investigation into Israeli officials are substantiated, they would constitute a continuation of Washington’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde approach to Israel in the past weeks. Last week, Israeli and US media reported on possible plans by Washington to sanction a radical Zionist IDF unit. The proposed sanctions were accompanied by President Biden’s signature of an aid bill providing Israel with $17 billion in new US military assistance.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/israel-rejects-calls-for-independent-investigation-into-mass-graves-1118150731.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/sponsor-of-tiktok-ban--iran-palestine-sanctions-gets-1400-bump-in-aipac-donations-1118047522.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/us-pays-lip-service-to-palestinians-plight-while-arming-israel-1118112838.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/14/1118027832_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59ecee8ac3486159e6b9fa4c8ae836cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
will netanyahu be taken to the icc, is the icc politicized, who recognizes the icc, does us recognize icc, does israel recognize icc, jurisdiction
will netanyahu be taken to the icc, is the icc politicized, who recognizes the icc, does us recognize icc, does israel recognize icc, jurisdiction

Israel Reportedly Concerned Biden May Throw Netanyahu ‘Under the Bus’ at ICC

14:04 GMT 28.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / MIRIAM ALSTERIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nR), confers with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R), during their meeting with US President Joe Biden (L) at the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nR), confers with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R), during their meeting with US President Joe Biden (L) at the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / MIRIAM ALSTER
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Most of America’s overseas allies are signatories to the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute. The US itself quit the Court in 2002 before launching its war of aggression in Iraq. Israel is not a party to the ICC, but is concerned about the “dangerous precedent” that could be set by threats to drag its leaders before the Court.
Israeli officials are concerned the Biden administration may abandon the Netanyahu government if the ICC issued arrest warrants against the Israeli prime minister and senior members of his cabinet.
“Where is Biden? Why is he quiet while Israel will potentially be thrown under the bus?” an Israeli diplomatic source told the Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
The source’s comments follow reports in Israeli media this week citing senior ICC sources that the Hague could not consider arrest warrants against Israeli leaders without Washington’s informal consent.
“The sources at The Hague said that it is impossible that the chief prosecutor would have decided on such a dramatic step, in a war that is still ongoing…if he had not at least had a ‘green light’ from the Americans. If this is true, this is another unprecedented low in relations between Israel and the US, at a very sensitive time, on the eve of the ground entry to Rafah,” Israeli journalist Amit Segal wrote.
The Jewish News Syndicate pointed to ICC chief prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan’s alleged tendency to take marching orders from the US, pointing to Washington’s support for his election in 2021, and to his controversial decision to close out two ICC cases which “greatly troubled the Americans” related to suspected US war crimes in Afghanistan.
Palestinians pray over bodies of people killed in the Israeli bombardment who were brought from the Shifa hospital before burying them in a mass grave in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 22, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
Analysis
Israel Rejects Calls for Independent Investigation Into Mass Graves
01:31 GMT
Separately on Sunday, Israel’s Walla news site reported that Netanyahu had spearheaded a “nonstop push over the telephone” focused on calls to the White House, to prevent ICC arrest warrants from being issued.
Netanyahu warned Friday that Israel would “never stop defending ourselves,” and that while “decisions of the court in the Hague will not affect Israel’s actions, they would be a dangerous precedent threatening the soldiers and officials of any democracy fighting criminal terrorism and aggression.”
“Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense. The threat to seize the soldiers and officers of the Middle East’s only democracy and the world’s only Jewish state is outrageous. We will not bow to it,” Netanyahu added.
Senior Israeli cabinet officials have held several emergency meetings to discuss the possible arrest warrants, which according to reports could target Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, over the way Israel has pursued its war in Gaza, which has resulted in the maiming and killing of over five percent of the Strip’s prewar population.
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2024
Americas
Sponsor of TikTok Ban & Iran-Palestine Sanctions Gets 1,400% Bump in AIPAC Donations
22 April, 20:25 GMT
It remains unclear when or under what circumstances the arrest warrants could be issued. However, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc called on the ICC prosecutor to expedite deliberations Saturday. “Israeli officials who have committed war crimes, aggression, murdered children, and committed genocide, including Netanyahu, must be brought before the Court,” Tunc said at an inter-parliamentary conference.
Turkiye’s possible role in any deliberations is not clear. Ankara itself is not a state party to the Court, nor a signatory to the Rome Statute, and has faced legal problems of its own with the highly-politicized Court in the recent past.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Biden

If media reports on the US’s “greenlighting” of a possible ICC investigation into Israeli officials are substantiated, they would constitute a continuation of Washington’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde approach to Israel in the past weeks. Last week, Israeli and US media reported on possible plans by Washington to sanction a radical Zionist IDF unit. The proposed sanctions were accompanied by President Biden’s signature of an aid bill providing Israel with $17 billion in new US military assistance.
“My commitment to Israel, I want to make clear again, is ironclad. The security of Israel is critical. I will always make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself against Iran and terrorists it supports,” Biden said at the White House on Wednesday after signing the bill into law.
People look for salvageable items amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip on April 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2024
World
US Pays Lip Service to Palestinians' Plight While Arming Israel
25 April, 16:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала