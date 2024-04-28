https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/israel-reportedly-concerned-biden-may-throw-netanyahu-under-the-bus-at-icc-1118161639.html

Israel Reportedly Concerned Biden May Throw Netanyahu ‘Under the Bus’ at ICC

Israel Reportedly Concerned Biden May Throw Netanyahu ‘Under the Bus’ at ICC

Sputnik International

Most of America’s overseas allies are signatories to the International Criminal Court’s Rome Statute. The US itself quit the Court in 2002 before launching its war of aggression in Iraq. Israel is not a party to the ICC, but is concerned about the “dangerous precedent” that could be set by threats to drag its leaders before the Court.

2024-04-28T14:04+0000

2024-04-28T14:04+0000

2024-04-28T14:04+0000

world

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

israel

international criminal court (icc)

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/14/1118027832_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6301241b0c5d83acf05a5eb2b5d2bd0c.jpg

Israeli officials are concerned the Biden administration may abandon the Netanyahu government if the ICC issued arrest warrants against the Israeli prime minister and senior members of his cabinet.The source’s comments follow reports in Israeli media this week citing senior ICC sources that the Hague could not consider arrest warrants against Israeli leaders without Washington’s informal consent.The Jewish News Syndicate pointed to ICC chief prosecutor Karim A. A. Khan’s alleged tendency to take marching orders from the US, pointing to Washington’s support for his election in 2021, and to his controversial decision to close out two ICC cases which “greatly troubled the Americans” related to suspected US war crimes in Afghanistan.Separately on Sunday, Israel’s Walla news site reported that Netanyahu had spearheaded a “nonstop push over the telephone” focused on calls to the White House, to prevent ICC arrest warrants from being issued.Netanyahu warned Friday that Israel would “never stop defending ourselves,” and that while “decisions of the court in the Hague will not affect Israel’s actions, they would be a dangerous precedent threatening the soldiers and officials of any democracy fighting criminal terrorism and aggression.”Senior Israeli cabinet officials have held several emergency meetings to discuss the possible arrest warrants, which according to reports could target Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, over the way Israel has pursued its war in Gaza, which has resulted in the maiming and killing of over five percent of the Strip’s prewar population.It remains unclear when or under what circumstances the arrest warrants could be issued. However, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc called on the ICC prosecutor to expedite deliberations Saturday. “Israeli officials who have committed war crimes, aggression, murdered children, and committed genocide, including Netanyahu, must be brought before the Court,” Tunc said at an inter-parliamentary conference.Turkiye’s possible role in any deliberations is not clear. Ankara itself is not a state party to the Court, nor a signatory to the Rome Statute, and has faced legal problems of its own with the highly-politicized Court in the recent past.Dr. Jekyll and Mr. BidenIf media reports on the US’s “greenlighting” of a possible ICC investigation into Israeli officials are substantiated, they would constitute a continuation of Washington’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde approach to Israel in the past weeks. Last week, Israeli and US media reported on possible plans by Washington to sanction a radical Zionist IDF unit. The proposed sanctions were accompanied by President Biden’s signature of an aid bill providing Israel with $17 billion in new US military assistance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/israel-rejects-calls-for-independent-investigation-into-mass-graves-1118150731.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/sponsor-of-tiktok-ban--iran-palestine-sanctions-gets-1400-bump-in-aipac-donations-1118047522.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/us-pays-lip-service-to-palestinians-plight-while-arming-israel-1118112838.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will netanyahu be taken to the icc, is the icc politicized, who recognizes the icc, does us recognize icc, does israel recognize icc, jurisdiction