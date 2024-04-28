https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/russian-troops-take-control-over-dpr-village-of-novobakhmutovka---mod-1118159026.html

Russian Troops Take Control Over DPR Village of Novobakhmutovka - MoD

Russian forces took control over the village of Novobakhmutovka in the Donetsk People's Republic in the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 380 Ukrainian servicepeople and one tank in the area, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of active operations, units of the Tsentr Battlegroup of forces liberated the village of Novobakhmutovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and defeated units of the 142nd infantry, 24th mechanized and 68th ranger brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of [the villages of] Leninskoye, Keramik and Semenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. The Russian army repelled 10 attacks by the Ukrainian military in the areas of the villages of Novgorodskoye, Ocheretino, Novobakhmutovka, Netailovo and Berdychi, the ministry added. Meanwhile, the Yug Battlegroup of Russian forces inflicted fire damage on the Ukrainian troops in the areas of the villages of Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic in the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 360 Ukrainian servicepeople and two ammunition depots in the area, the ministry said. The Yug combat group of the Russian armed forces also repelled four attacks by the Ukrainian army in the area of the city of Chasov Yar, destroying two armored fighting vehicles and 17 vehicles, the ministry added. During the counter-battery fight, Kiev lost two D-20 howitzers, two D-30 howitzers and a 100-millimeter MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, the ministry said. Two Enclave-N electronic warfare stations and a field ammunition depot were also destroyed, the ministry said. Meanwhile, the Zapad Battlegroup of Russian forces repelled three counterattacks by units of the 77th airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of ​​the village of Novoselovskoe in the Lugansk People's Republic and eliminated up to 270 Ukrainian servicepeople in the direction in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. Ukraine lost an armored personnel carrier, eight vehicles and a US-made M198 howitzer, as well as a Msta-B howitzer, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as a M-46 howitzer, the ministry said. Moreover, the Russian military destroyed Ukrainian hangars with attack drones at the Kamenka airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk region in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

