On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Nearly 400 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
Russian forces have repelled 11 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, where Ukrainian troops have lost up to 395 servicemen, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
"The enemy lost up to 395 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery launcher," the MoD said in a statement. The Ukrainian military also lost up to 360 soldiers in the Donetsk area and up to 115 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry also added.
Ukraine Loses Nearly 400 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled 11 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, where Ukrainian troops have lost up to 395 servicemen, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
"The enemy lost up to 395 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery launcher," the MoD said in a statement.
The Ukrainian military also lost up to 360 soldiers in the Donetsk area and up to 115 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry also added.
As of April 2, Ukrainian military has lost more than 80,000 servicemen, 14,000 units of various weapons, including over 1,200 tanks and other armored vehicles, since January 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier.

