https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/ukraine-loses-nearly-400-soldiers-around-avdeyevka-in-past-day---mod-1117846009.html
Ukraine Loses Nearly 400 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
Ukraine Loses Nearly 400 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces have repelled 11 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, where Ukrainian troops have lost up to 395 servicemen, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
2024-04-10T12:03+0000
2024-04-10T12:03+0000
2024-04-10T12:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian ministry of defense
ukraine
donetsk
russia
ministry of defense (mod)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117187321_0:151:3105:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_71a2346008a8058ea4c303ca5e12b8cf.jpg
"The enemy lost up to 395 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery launcher," the MoD said in a statement. The Ukrainian military also lost up to 360 soldiers in the Donetsk area and up to 115 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry also added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russian-forces-take-control-of-pervomaiskoye-village-in-dpr-1117833598.html
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117187321_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_087b1f9bf0ae08f03ac3e39bb6e6bf2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine
Ukraine Loses Nearly 400 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have repelled 11 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, where Ukrainian troops have lost up to 395 servicemen, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
"The enemy lost up to 395 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery launcher," the MoD said in a statement.
The Ukrainian military also lost up to 360 soldiers
in the Donetsk area
and up to 115 soldiers south of Donetsk
, the ministry also added.
As of April 2, Ukrainian military has lost more than 80,000 servicemen, 14,000 units of various weapons, including over 1,200 tanks and other armored vehicles, since January 2024, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier.