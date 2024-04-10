https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/ukraine-loses-nearly-400-soldiers-around-avdeyevka-in-past-day---mod-1117846009.html

Ukraine Loses Nearly 400 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD

Ukraine Loses Nearly 400 Soldiers Around Avdeyevka in Past Day - MoD

Russian forces have repelled 11 counterattacks in the Avdeyevka region over the past 24 hours, where Ukrainian troops have lost up to 395 servicemen, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.

"The enemy lost up to 395 soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery launcher," the MoD said in a statement. The Ukrainian military also lost up to 360 soldiers in the Donetsk area and up to 115 soldiers south of Donetsk, the ministry also added.

