South Africa Interested in Russian Experience in Nuclear Technologies
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Africa is keen on Russia's expertise in nuclear technologies and Moscow is ready to act as a reliable partner and offer solutions within the framework of appropriate tender procedures, Russian Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Rogachev told Sputnik.
"South Africa is interested in Russia's experience in the energy sector, especially nuclear technologies and the long-range transmission of electricity. In the context of global efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the desire to diversify the energy balance and switch to cleaner energy sources makes the Russian experience particularly relevant for South Africa," Rogachev said.
Such interest stems from South Africa's desire to enhance its energy security, address the issue of frequent power outages and reduce dependence on coal-powered plants, which currently remain the main source of electricity in the country, the diplomat noted.
"Russia is ready to act as a reliable partner in the exchange of knowledge and technology. We, government and business entities, can offer various solutions through proper tender procedures in line with the principles of openness and transparency in all aspects of our activities," Rogachev added.
Russia is cooperating
with several African countries, including Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria, in the area of developing the peaceful use of nuclear energy. During the second Russia-Africa Summit in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country would be helping African countries in developing their energy industry.