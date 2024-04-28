International
Syrian Troops Strike at Militant Hardware Outside Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia
Syrian Troops Strike at Militant Hardware Outside Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia
Syrian forces destroyed armored vehicles and transport belonging to Islamist extremists in the Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia countryside in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In response to continuing terrorist attacks, Syrian armed forces operating in the suburbs of Aleppo and Idlib together with friendly Russian forces used drones to target several transport vehicles and armored vehicles … destroying them and killing and wounding terrorists inside," it said. Another Syrian army unit operating near the northwestern city of Latakia shot down several drones that militants used in attacks on villages and towns in the province, the Syrian ministry said in the statement.
17:33 GMT 28.04.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail VoskresenskiyA soldier of the Syrian army guards atop of a military tank in a forward position, outside Aleppo, Syria.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian forces destroyed armored vehicles and transport belonging to Islamist extremists in the Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia countryside in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In response to continuing terrorist attacks, Syrian armed forces operating in the suburbs of Aleppo and Idlib together with friendly Russian forces used drones to target several transport vehicles and armored vehicles … destroying them and killing and wounding terrorists inside," it said.
Another Syrian army unit operating near the northwestern city of Latakia shot down several drones that militants used in attacks on villages and towns in the province, the Syrian ministry said in the statement.
