https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/syrian-troops-strike-at-militant-hardware-outside-aleppo-idlib-latakia-1118165306.html

Syrian Troops Strike at Militant Hardware Outside Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia

Syrian Troops Strike at Militant Hardware Outside Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia

Sputnik International

Syrian forces destroyed armored vehicles and transport belonging to Islamist extremists in the Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia countryside in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-04-28T17:33+0000

2024-04-28T17:33+0000

2024-04-28T17:33+0000

military

syria

latakia

middle east

aleppo

idlib

islamist militants

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118165104_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_a82c8b8b3f585ae253342541c3f8ab09.jpg

"In response to continuing terrorist attacks, Syrian armed forces operating in the suburbs of Aleppo and Idlib together with friendly Russian forces used drones to target several transport vehicles and armored vehicles … destroying them and killing and wounding terrorists inside," it said. Another Syrian army unit operating near the northwestern city of Latakia shot down several drones that militants used in attacks on villages and towns in the province, the Syrian ministry said in the statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russian-military-destroys-2-militant-bases-20-terrorists-in-syrias-idlib-province-1117196884.html

syria

latakia

aleppo

idlib

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, syrian armed forces, syrian armed forces eliminate islamists, aleppo, latakia, idlib