https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/syrian-troops-strike-at-militant-hardware-outside-aleppo-idlib-latakia-1118165306.html
Syrian Troops Strike at Militant Hardware Outside Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia
Syrian Troops Strike at Militant Hardware Outside Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia
Sputnik International
Syrian forces destroyed armored vehicles and transport belonging to Islamist extremists in the Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia countryside in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-04-28T17:33+0000
2024-04-28T17:33+0000
2024-04-28T17:33+0000
military
syria
latakia
middle east
aleppo
idlib
islamist militants
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118165104_0:126:3197:1924_1920x0_80_0_0_a82c8b8b3f585ae253342541c3f8ab09.jpg
"In response to continuing terrorist attacks, Syrian armed forces operating in the suburbs of Aleppo and Idlib together with friendly Russian forces used drones to target several transport vehicles and armored vehicles … destroying them and killing and wounding terrorists inside," it said. Another Syrian army unit operating near the northwestern city of Latakia shot down several drones that militants used in attacks on villages and towns in the province, the Syrian ministry said in the statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/russian-military-destroys-2-militant-bases-20-terrorists-in-syrias-idlib-province-1117196884.html
syria
latakia
aleppo
idlib
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1c/1118165104_234:0:2965:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e67cb1dedd4ceb18ec1fc95983c3f59.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, syrian armed forces, syrian armed forces eliminate islamists, aleppo, latakia, idlib
syria, syrian armed forces, syrian armed forces eliminate islamists, aleppo, latakia, idlib
Syrian Troops Strike at Militant Hardware Outside Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian forces destroyed armored vehicles and transport belonging to Islamist extremists in the Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia countryside in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In response to continuing terrorist attacks, Syrian armed forces operating in the suburbs of Aleppo and Idlib together with friendly Russian forces used drones to target several transport vehicles and armored vehicles … destroying them and killing and wounding terrorists inside," it said.
Another Syrian army unit operating near the northwestern
city of Latakia shot down several drones that militants used in attacks on villages and towns in the province, the Syrian ministry said in the statement.