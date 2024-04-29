https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/ukrainian-army-withdraws-abrams-tanks-from-front-line-due-to-overly-high-expectations---report-1118170186.html

Ukrainian Army Withdraws Abrams Tanks From Front Line Due to Overly High Expectations - Report

Ukrainian Army Withdraws Abrams Tanks From Front Line Due to Overly High Expectations - Report

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian Armed Forces refuse to use US Abrams tanks because of inflated expectations, according to journalist Christoph Wanner on the YouTube channel of the publication Die Welt.

2024-04-29T06:25+0000

2024-04-29T06:25+0000

2024-04-29T06:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

avdeyevka

ukrainian armed forces

m1a2 abrams

abrams tanks

m1 abrams tank

m1a1 abrams tank

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118120262_0:0:1246:701_1920x0_80_0_0_3f574d4307279ee9f07b827f3cbb6f13.jpg

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are refusing to use US-made Abrams tanks because of inflated expectations, according to journalist Christoph Wanner on the publication Die Welt's YouTube channel.Wanner noted that using the tanks is complicated by FPV and kamikaze drones operated by the Russian Armed Forces.American and European military equipment was initially hailed as “wunderwaffe” that would turn the tide for the Kiev regime. However, these expectations have faced a harsh reality: cheap Russian drones can easily turn expensive Western tanks into scrap. Russia’s Ministry of Defense has reported that five Abrams tanks have already been decimated. Earlier, US news outlet The National Interest admitted that Ukraine is a “dumping ground” for Western junk weapons. The fact that Abrams tanks have been withdrawn from the battlefield indicates that Ukrainian soldiers are considered even more expendable than outdated weaponry.In February, Ukrainian media reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been using Abrams for over a month in the Avdeyevka area, from which they later withdrew. On March 6, the commander of a Russian military unit told Sputnik that Russian forces had destroyed a US-made Abrams for the first time in the Avdeyevka area during a tank battle.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/us-military-leaders-decline-to-comment-on-reports-kiev-moved-abrams-tanks-from-frontlines-1118131493.html

ukraine

avdeyevka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian army, ukrainian armed forces, inflated expectations