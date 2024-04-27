https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-seizes-us-made-abrams-type-assault-breacher-vehicle-from-ukrainian-troops-1118139884.html

Russia Seizes US-Made Abrams-Type Assault Breacher Vehicle From Ukrainian Troops

Russia Seizes US-Made Abrams-Type Assault Breacher Vehicle From Ukrainian Troops

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces earlier managed to seize Ukraine’s M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle, which was delivered to the Kiev regime as part of the US’s military aid.

2024-04-27T09:27+0000

2024-04-27T09:27+0000

2024-04-27T09:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

special operation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1b/1118140840_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_64d5965d56b21aee374f292e4af76430.jpg

Russian forces have removed Ukraine's M1150 assault breacher vehicle (ABV), an armored minefield and obstacle breaching system based on the chassis of the M1 Abrams tank, from the battlefield, a Sputnik correspondent has reported.The US-supplied ABV was earlier seized by soldiers of the Tsentr (Center) Battlegroup, who managed to "blind" the vehicle by destroying its optics with the help of a first-person view (FPV) drone strike, a Tsentr officer with call sign Volsk told Sputnik.In a separate development, Tsentr soldiers seized a M88A2 Hercules heavy equipment recovery combat utility lift and evacuation system, another piece of US military equipment supplied to the Ukrainian military.Like the ABV, the 63-ton Hercules, designed specifically to retrieve Abrams tanks, was hit by a Russian FPV drone in the Avdeyevka area. The key town of Avdeyevka was liberated from Ukrainian nationalists by Russian forces in February.The Pentagon had been tight-lipped about reports that the Ukrainian Army had withdrawn US-supplied Abrams tanks from the front line because of threats from Russian unmanned aerial vehicles up until now, with Washington breaking the silence this week.The US, along with its NATO allies, ramped up military supplies to Ukraine shortly after the start of the Russian special military operation. Moscow has repeatedly warned that such assistance only prolongs the Ukrainian conflict.Meanwhile, 30 pieces of Ukraine’s Western military equipment captured by Russian forces will be on display in Moscow as of May 1. These include the M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as Bradley and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/ciao-abrams-ukraine-sidelines-us-made-m1a1-tanks-due-to-russian-drones-1118120503.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia Seizes US-Made Abrams-Type Assault Breacher Vehicle Sputnik International Russia Seizes US-Made Abrams-Type Assault Breacher Vehicle 2024-04-27T09:27+0000 true PT1M55S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation, russia's seizure of ukraine's m1150 assault breacher vehicle, the ukrainian army's withdrawal of us-supplied abrams tanks from the front line