https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/russian-forces-take-control-of-semyonovka-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1118173716.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Semyonovka Settlement in DPR - MoD

Russian Forces Take Control of Semyonovka Settlement in DPR - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 395 military casualties near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Kostyantynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2024-04-29T10:40+0000

2024-04-29T10:40+0000

2024-04-29T10:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

sputnik

d-30

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118173986_0:133:3168:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_069c32e7d1e2e142ef0db883ee4c80f7.jpg

The Yug Battlegroup has improved their positions along the frontline, the ministry said. The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 395 military casualties near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Kostyantynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.The Zapad Battlegroup has repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops near several settlements of the Lugansk People's Repubilc, the ministry added. The Vostok Battlegroup has repelled two counterattacks by Ukraine in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 125 soldiers, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/cia-director-says-ukraine-could-lose-on-battlefield-by-end-of-2024-1118005945.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian armed forces, russian defense ministry, donetsk people’s republic