Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Semyonovka Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Semyonovka Settlement in DPR - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 395 military casualties near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Kostyantynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The Yug Battlegroup has improved their positions along the frontline, the ministry said. The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 395 military casualties near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Kostyantynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.The Zapad Battlegroup has repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops near several settlements of the Lugansk People's Repubilc, the ministry added. The Vostok Battlegroup has repelled two counterattacks by Ukraine in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 125 soldiers, the statement read.
10:40 GMT 29.04.2024 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 29.04.2024)
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tsentr Battlegroup has repelled 10 counterattacks by Ukrainian troops near DPR settlements, while Kiev has lost up to 370 soldiers. This Battlegroup has also taken control of the Semyonovka settlement, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The Yug Battlegroup has improved their positions along the frontline, the ministry said.
"Enemy losses amounted to up to 395 military personnel, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, two cars, a US-made M198 howitzer, a D-30 gun, as well as the Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 395 military casualties near the settlements of Krasnogorovka and Kostyantynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
The Zapad Battlegroup has repelled three attacks by Ukrainian troops near several settlements of the Lugansk People's Repubilc, the ministry added.
A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District stands next to bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine in the town of Avdeyevka near Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2024
World
CIA Director Says Ukraine Could Lose on Battlefield by End of 2024
19 April, 04:12 GMT
The Vostok Battlegroup has repelled two counterattacks by Ukraine in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 125 soldiers, the statement read.
