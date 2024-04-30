International
US Congress Drafting Bill Against ICC if Warrants Issued to Israeli Officials - Reports
US Congress Drafting Bill Against ICC if Warrants Issued to Israeli Officials - Reports
US lawmakers are drafting legislation designed to retaliate against the ICC should it issue arrest warrants to senior Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza, Axios reported.
The report said on Monday that the legislation could include sanctions against certain ICC officials. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly asked President Joe Biden to intervene to try to block any potential arrest warrants against Israeli officials.Earlier in the day, the White House said the ICC has no jurisdiction and does not support its investigation. Earlier on Monday, US media reported, citing an Israeli official familiar with the matter, that the ICC may issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and other senior officials as early as this week.
US Congress Drafting Bill Against ICC if Warrants Issued to Israeli Officials - Reports

02:55 GMT 30.04.2024
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they meet on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 20, 2023.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US lawmakers are drafting legislation designed to retaliate against the International Criminal Court should it issue arrest warrants to senior Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza, Axios reported.
The report said on Monday that the legislation could include sanctions against certain ICC officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly asked President Joe Biden to intervene to try to block any potential arrest warrants against Israeli officials.
Earlier in the day, the White House said the ICC has no jurisdiction and does not support its investigation.
Earlier on Monday, US media reported, citing an Israeli official familiar with the matter, that the ICC may issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and other senior officials as early as this week.
