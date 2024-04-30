https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/us-congress-drafting-bill-against-icc-if-warrants-issued-to-israeli-officials---reports-1118185835.html
US Congress Drafting Bill Against ICC if Warrants Issued to Israeli Officials - Reports
US Congress Drafting Bill Against ICC if Warrants Issued to Israeli Officials - Reports
Sputnik International
US lawmakers are drafting legislation designed to retaliate against the ICC should it issue arrest warrants to senior Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza, Axios reported.
2024-04-30T02:55+0000
2024-04-30T02:55+0000
2024-04-30T02:55+0000
world
us
israel
benjamin netanyahu
yoav gallant
joe biden
international criminal court (icc)
israel-gaza conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117776433_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76e29dc879baf7a48d5ef2e274eff9fb.jpg
The report said on Monday that the legislation could include sanctions against certain ICC officials. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly asked President Joe Biden to intervene to try to block any potential arrest warrants against Israeli officials.Earlier in the day, the White House said the ICC has no jurisdiction and does not support its investigation. Earlier on Monday, US media reported, citing an Israeli official familiar with the matter, that the ICC may issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and other senior officials as early as this week.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/icc-may-issue-arrest-warrants-for-israels-netanyahu-gallant-this-week---reports-1118180267.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117776433_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fcbff67ef284f66d21385edfee76a3a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us icc, us protects israel how, israeli netanyahu icc warrants, icc
us icc, us protects israel how, israeli netanyahu icc warrants, icc
US Congress Drafting Bill Against ICC if Warrants Issued to Israeli Officials - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US lawmakers are drafting legislation designed to retaliate against the International Criminal Court should it issue arrest warrants to senior Israeli officials over alleged war crimes in Gaza, Axios reported.
The report said on Monday that the legislation could include sanctions against certain ICC officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly asked President Joe Biden to intervene to try to block any potential arrest warrants against Israeli officials.
Earlier in the day, the White House said the ICC has no jurisdiction and does not support its investigation.
Earlier on Monday, US media reported, citing an Israeli official familiar with the matter, that the ICC may issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and other senior officials as early as this week.