ICC May Issue Arrest Warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant This Week - Reports

The International Criminal Court (ICC) may issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and senior Israeli military officials as early as this week, NBC News reported on Monday, citing an Israeli official familiar with the matter.

Israel is reportedly working via diplomatic channels to prevent the issuance of the arrest warrants. At the same time, the ICC was quoted as saying that it "has an ongoing independent investigation in relation to the Situation in the State of Palestine" and has "no further comment to make at this stage" when asked by the broadcaster about media reports of the potential arrest warrants. Netanyahu said on social media on Friday that any intervention from the ICC would "set a dangerous precedent that threatens the soldiers and officials of all democracies fighting savage terrorism and wanton aggression." Israel is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize its jurisdiction. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield commenting on the reports said that the US does not interfere in the work of the ICC.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,400 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far, local authorities said.

