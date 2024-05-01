International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/russias-military-strikes-ukrainian-army-headquarters-in-odessa--1118204316.html
Russia’s Military Strikes Ukrainian Army Headquarters in Odessa
Russia’s Military Strikes Ukrainian Army Headquarters in Odessa
Sputnik International
The Russian military has carried out a missile attack targeting the headquarters of Ukraine’s armed forces in the center of Odessa.
2024-05-01T06:40+0000
2024-05-01T06:40+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
odessa
ukraine
ukrainian security service (sbu)
russian defense ministry
joe biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118204463_0:227:2838:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_a913af74060a86ed582fd2ad45975492.jpg
The Russian military has carried out a missile strike targeting the Ukrainian Armed Forces headquarters in the center of Odessa.There were reportedly numerous ambulances heading in the direction of the targeted area. Everything around Kulikovo Pole Square has been cordoned off by the military and the SBU.On April 30, Russia’s military struck the port area of the city of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region. A powerful explosion was heard.Earlier, on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that six Ukrainian US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles had been shot down over the previous 24 hours. Last week, a US Defense Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the Pentagon had provided ATACMS missiles to Ukraine at President Joe Biden’s direction as part of an arms aid package announced in March. Russia has repeatedly warned the US about the escalatory risks posed by the delivery of such weapons.In response to deliberate attacks by Kiev’s forces on civilian targets, Russian troops regularly carry out strikes on personnel, including mercenaries, and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Kiev regime’s defense industry, energy, military administration, and communications infrastructure is also targeted by Russian forces.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has consistently emphasized that the Russian military does not attack civilian targets, unlike the Kiev regime, which it has urged to be considered a “terrorist state.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/russian-forces-take-control-of-semyonovka-settlement-in-dpr---mod-1118173716.html
russia
odessa
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/01/1118204463_54:0:2785:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bf78884d4833755d6d83f0f9cf2c652.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s military strikes ukrainian army headquarters in odessa , russian military, russia strikes ukraine army headquaters, russia's special military operation in ukraine, russian troops advance in ukraine, ukraine targets civilian infrustructure, ukranian army hits civilians
russia’s military strikes ukrainian army headquarters in odessa , russian military, russia strikes ukraine army headquaters, russia's special military operation in ukraine, russian troops advance in ukraine, ukraine targets civilian infrustructure, ukranian army hits civilians

Russia’s Military Strikes Ukrainian Army Headquarters in Odessa

06:40 GMT 01.05.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankThe Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of the Southern Group of Forces fires at positions of the Ukrainian troops in the zone of a special military operation.
The Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) of the Southern Group of Forces fires at positions of the Ukrainian troops in the zone of a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
As part of a broader advance against Ukrainian and foreign mercenary forces in the area, troops from Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday. Targeted strikes continue to be carried out on Kiev's military infrastructure and command positions.
The Russian military has carried out a missile strike targeting the Ukrainian Armed Forces headquarters in the center of Odessa.

“The Odessa resistance writes that three explosions were heard, the second very powerful, in the area of Kulikovo Pole, where the headquarters of Pivden' [South] operational command is located,” the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, Sergey Lebedev, cited sources as saying.

There were reportedly numerous ambulances heading in the direction of the targeted area. Everything around Kulikovo Pole Square has been cordoned off by the military and the SBU.
On April 30, Russia’s military struck the port area of the city of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region. A powerful explosion was heard.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that six Ukrainian US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles had been shot down over the previous 24 hours.
Last week, a US Defense Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the Pentagon had provided ATACMS missiles to Ukraine at President Joe Biden’s direction as part of an arms aid package announced in March. Russia has repeatedly warned the US about the escalatory risks posed by the delivery of such weapons.
In response to deliberate attacks by Kiev’s forces on civilian targets, Russian troops regularly carry out strikes on personnel, including mercenaries, and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Kiev regime’s defense industry, energy, military administration, and communications infrastructure is also targeted by Russian forces.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has consistently emphasized that the Russian military does not attack civilian targets, unlike the Kiev regime, which it has urged to be considered a “terrorist state.”
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Village of Semyonovka in Donetsk People's Republic
29 April, 10:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала