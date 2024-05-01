Russia’s Military Strikes Ukrainian Army Headquarters in Odessa
As part of a broader advance against Ukrainian and foreign mercenary forces in the area, troops from Battlegroup Tsentr liberated the settlement of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday. Targeted strikes continue to be carried out on Kiev's military infrastructure and command positions.
The Russian military has carried out a missile strike targeting the Ukrainian Armed Forces headquarters in the center of Odessa.
“The Odessa resistance writes that three explosions were heard, the second very powerful, in the area of Kulikovo Pole, where the headquarters of Pivden' [South] operational command is located,” the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, Sergey Lebedev, cited sources as saying.
There were reportedly numerous ambulances heading in the direction of the targeted area. Everything around Kulikovo Pole Square has been cordoned off by the military and the SBU.
On April 30, Russia’s military struck the port area of the city of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region. A powerful explosion was heard.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that six Ukrainian US-made long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles had been shot down over the previous 24 hours.
Last week, a US Defense Department spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik that the Pentagon had provided ATACMS missiles to Ukraine at President Joe Biden’s direction as part of an arms aid package announced in March. Russia has repeatedly warned the US about the escalatory risks posed by the delivery of such weapons.
In response to deliberate attacks by Kiev’s forces on civilian targets, Russian troops regularly carry out strikes on personnel, including mercenaries, and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Kiev regime’s defense industry, energy, military administration, and communications infrastructure is also targeted by Russian forces.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has consistently emphasized that the Russian military does not attack civilian targets, unlike the Kiev regime, which it has urged to be considered a “terrorist state.”