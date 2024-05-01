International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 920 military casualties in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours as a result of operations by the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The central grouping of the Russian armed forces have repelled nine counterattacks in several DPR settlements over the past day, the ministry said. The southern grouping of the Russian forces has improved its positions in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 400 soldiers. The eastern grouping has also improved its positions in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 110 soldiers, the statement read.
2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 920 military casualties in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours as a result of operations by the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The central grouping of the Russian armed forces have repelled nine counterattacks in several DPR settlements over the past day, the ministry said.

"[As a result of clashes with the central grouping of the Russian armed forces] the Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 410 military personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored combat vehicle, three vehicles [among other military losses," the ministry said in a statement.

The southern grouping of the Russian forces has improved its positions in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 400 soldiers.
The eastern grouping has also improved its positions in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 110 soldiers, the statement read.
