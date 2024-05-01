https://sputnikglobe.com/20240501/ukraines-total-military-casualties-in-dpr-reaches-up-to-920-in-past-day---mod-1118211826.html

Ukraine's Total Military Casualties in DPR Reaches Up to 920 in Past Day - MoD

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered up to 920 military casualties in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours as a result of operations by the southern, central and eastern groupings of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The central grouping of the Russian armed forces have repelled nine counterattacks in several DPR settlements over the past day, the ministry said. The southern grouping of the Russian forces has improved its positions in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 400 soldiers. The eastern grouping has also improved its positions in the DPR, while Kiev has lost up to 110 soldiers, the statement read.

