Iran Imposes Sanctions Against UK Defense Head for Supporting Israel - Foreign Ministry

Iran has added UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, other military officials, as well as three UK companies to its sanctions list due to their support for Israel's actions against Palestine, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The updated list includes UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Commander of the British Army Strategic Command James Hockenhull, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Sharon Nesmith, among other senior military officials, as well as the Royal Air Force Akrotiri military airbase on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the Rafael UK company, the Parker Meggitt company and the Elbit Systems company."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran ... stipulates the following individuals and entities of the UK regime in its sanction list for deliberate support and facilitation of the Israel Zionist regime’s actions, including committing terrorist acts against regional and international peace and security, systematic violation of human rights, warmongering, use of heavy weaponry and prohibited weapons against civilian, blocked, displacement of the Palestinian people, expansion of illegal settlement in occupied territory and continuation of occupation," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

