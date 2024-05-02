International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/iran-imposes-sanctions-against-uk-defense-head-for-supporting-israel---foreign-ministry-1118222389.html
Iran Imposes Sanctions Against UK Defense Head for Supporting Israel - Foreign Ministry
Iran Imposes Sanctions Against UK Defense Head for Supporting Israel - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran has added UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, other military officials, as well as three UK companies to its sanctions list due to their support for Israel's actions against Palestine, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-05-02T07:35+0000
2024-05-02T07:35+0000
world
middle east
israel
united kingdom (uk)
iran
iran-israel row
israel-gaza conflict
gaza violence
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_0:71:3318:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_3172d4937f25c802f5ba69da643f7fb8.jpg
The updated list includes UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Commander of the British Army Strategic Command James Hockenhull, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Sharon Nesmith, among other senior military officials, as well as the Royal Air Force Akrotiri military airbase on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the Rafael UK company, the Parker Meggitt company and the Elbit Systems company."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran ... stipulates the following individuals and entities of the UK regime in its sanction list for deliberate support and facilitation of the Israel Zionist regime’s actions, including committing terrorist acts against regional and international peace and security, systematic violation of human rights, warmongering, use of heavy weaponry and prohibited weapons against civilian, blocked, displacement of the Palestinian people, expansion of illegal settlement in occupied territory and continuation of occupation," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/russia-calls-for-independent-international-investigation-of-mass-graves-in-gaza---russian-envoy-1118218464.html
israel
united kingdom (uk)
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0e/1081163985_587:0:3318:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f3e4623e656e45e09a5c5f8963673102.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran-israel row, iran uk, iran uk sanctions, gaza violence, israel hamas conflict, gaza genocide
iran-israel row, iran uk, iran uk sanctions, gaza violence, israel hamas conflict, gaza genocide

Iran Imposes Sanctions Against UK Defense Head for Supporting Israel - Foreign Ministry

07:35 GMT 02.05.2024
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran
 In this March 31, 2020, file photo, Iran's national flag waves as Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2024
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran has added UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, other military officials, as well as three UK companies to its sanctions list due to their support for Israel's actions against Palestine, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
The updated list includes UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Commander of the British Army Strategic Command James Hockenhull, Deputy Chief of the General Staff Sharon Nesmith, among other senior military officials, as well as the Royal Air Force Akrotiri military airbase on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the Rafael UK company, the Parker Meggitt company and the Elbit Systems company.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2024
World
Russia Calls for Independent International Investigation of Mass Graves in Gaza - Russian Envoy
01:13 GMT
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran ... stipulates the following individuals and entities of the UK regime in its sanction list for deliberate support and facilitation of the Israel Zionist regime’s actions, including committing terrorist acts against regional and international peace and security, systematic violation of human rights, warmongering, use of heavy weaponry and prohibited weapons against civilian, blocked, displacement of the Palestinian people, expansion of illegal settlement in occupied territory and continuation of occupation," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала