International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/japans-proposed-export-curbs-will-cause-big-impact-undermine-global-supply-chain---official-1118229423.html
Japan's Proposed Export Curbs Will Cause Big Impact, Undermine Global Supply Chain - Official
Japan's Proposed Export Curbs Will Cause Big Impact, Undermine Global Supply Chain - Official
Sputnik International
Japan's proposed export curbs on corresponding technologies and products will significantly affect the normal trade between Chinese and Japanese companies, undermining the stability of the global supply chain, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday.
2024-05-02T14:01+0000
2024-05-02T14:01+0000
asia
china
us-china relations
japan
global times
fumio kishida
mofcom
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097021313_0:34:3072:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_f67bdf78e879b084fba2226aff0d1cd6.jpg
The move by the Japanese side will "harm others without benefiting itself," the spokesperson said. The remarks were made in response to the Japanese government's proposed export controls on four technologies related to semiconductors or quantum computing, Reuters reported on Monday.Japan proposed last week to require companies to notify the government before exporting advanced materials and equipment that could be used for military applications, Reuters reported, citing Nikkei. Semiconductors are a highly globalized industry that, after decades of development, has formed an interdependent industrial structure. This structure is the result of market forces and the choices of enterprises, the spokesperson said.Recently, some countries have frequently broadened the concept of national security and abused export control measures, artificially dividing the global semiconductor market - this seriously deviates from the principles of free trade and multilateral trade rules, severely impacting the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson noted.For some time now, certain countries have frequently sought to broaden the concept of national security, abusing export control measures to artificially divide the global semiconductor market. Such moves seriously deviated from the principles of free trade and multilateral trade rules, and severely affected the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.There are intensified attempts by the Japanese government seeking "decoupling" or "de-risking" from China, citing so-called supply chains risks. Semiconductor sector has been a focus of such politically driven attempts.The moves by the Japanese government on export controls is clearly a case of mutual coordination with the US in the semiconductor chip field, aimed at implementing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Economic Security Promotion Act, Xiang Haoyu, a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Monday.The main purpose of such moves is to maintain their competitive advantage in cutting-edge technology and strategic industries and to cooperate with the US to curb China's industrial rise and technological progress, the expert said.Japan's moves on tightening export controls in semiconductor-related sector has been evident. On May 23, 2023, the Japanese government announced the inclusion of 23 items in the export control list. China's MOFCOM said at that time that the move was an abuse of export control measures and a serious departure from free trade and international economic and trade rules. Despite this, Japan's exports, focusing on high-end areas such as semiconductor materials and equipment, have not been completely cut off to China; instead, they have increased driven by market demand.In 2023, China imported $10.3 billion of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from Japan, a year-on-year increase of 9 percent, ranking first with a 30-percent share in total imports, according to media reports.Meanwhile, US pressure remains a significant factor for Japan. Xiang said that Japan is more representing the interests of the US on this issue, making Japan somewhat like a "puppet" of the US.Japan is not "innocent" either. The Kishida government, driven by political motivation, sees China's industrial upgrade as "a potential threat to its economic interests," and actively "decouples and de-risks" from China, even though it may harm its own interests, Xiang said.This article was originally published by Global Times.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/chinas-upper-hand-over-us-in-many-fields-feeds-into-mutual-tensions---scholar-1118162025.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/why-united-states-wants-to-curb-chinas-economic-advance-1118149557.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/facade-of-diplomacy-masks-us-efforts-to-smear-isolate-suppress-china-1118135160.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240417/scholzs-visit-to-china-beijing-will-be-laughing-at-germanys-self-destructive-policies-1117963694.html
china
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/06/1097021313_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65eda42ac97c64eb44c15f263cd22b02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, japan, chinese exports, chinese hi tech, supply chain, china semiconductors, china japan row
china, japan, chinese exports, chinese hi tech, supply chain, china semiconductors, china japan row

Japan's Proposed Export Curbs Will Cause Big Impact, Undermine Global Supply Chain - Official

14:01 GMT 02.05.2024
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanFILE - A visitor to the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo looks at a computer chip through the microscope displayed by the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which has emerged as a national champion for Beijing's semiconductor ambitions in Beijing, China on May 17, 2018
FILE - A visitor to the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo looks at a computer chip through the microscope displayed by the state-controlled Tsinghua Unigroup project which has emerged as a national champion for Beijing's semiconductor ambitions in Beijing, China on May 17, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2024
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
Japan's proposed export curbs on corresponding technologies and products will significantly affect the normal trade between Chinese and Japanese companies, undermining the stability of the global supply chain, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday.
The move by the Japanese side will "harm others without benefiting itself," the spokesperson said. The remarks were made in response to the Japanese government's proposed export controls on four technologies related to semiconductors or quantum computing, Reuters reported on Monday.
Japan proposed last week to require companies to notify the government before exporting advanced materials and equipment that could be used for military applications, Reuters reported, citing Nikkei. Semiconductors are a highly globalized industry that, after decades of development, has formed an interdependent industrial structure. This structure is the result of market forces and the choices of enterprises, the spokesperson said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.04.2024
Analysis
China's 'Upper Hand Over US' in Many Fields Feeds Into Mutual Tensions - Scholar
28 April, 16:11 GMT

Recently, some countries have frequently broadened the concept of national security and abused export control measures, artificially dividing the global semiconductor market - this seriously deviates from the principles of free trade and multilateral trade rules, severely impacting the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson noted.
For some time now, certain countries have frequently sought to broaden the concept of national security, abusing export control measures to artificially divide the global semiconductor market. Such moves seriously deviated from the principles of free trade and multilateral trade rules, and severely affected the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the MOFCOM spokesperson said.
There are intensified attempts by the Japanese government seeking "decoupling" or "de-risking" from China, citing so-called supply chains risks. Semiconductor sector has been a focus of such politically driven attempts.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
Analysis
Why United States Wants to Curb China's Economic Advance
27 April, 19:00 GMT
The moves by the Japanese government on export controls is clearly a case of mutual coordination with the US in the semiconductor chip field, aimed at implementing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Economic Security Promotion Act, Xiang Haoyu, a research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Monday.
The main purpose of such moves is to maintain their competitive advantage in cutting-edge technology and strategic industries and to cooperate with the US to curb China's industrial rise and technological progress, the expert said.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 17, 2011, a Secret Service agent guards his post on the roof of the White House as a lamp post is adorned with Chinese and US national flags in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2024
Analysis
Facade of Diplomacy Masks US Efforts to ‘Smear, Isolate, Suppress’ China
27 April, 03:57 GMT
Japan's moves on tightening export controls in semiconductor-related sector has been evident. On May 23, 2023, the Japanese government announced the inclusion of 23 items in the export control list. China's MOFCOM said at that time that the move was an abuse of export control measures and a serious departure from free trade and international economic and trade rules.

Despite this, Japan's exports, focusing on high-end areas such as semiconductor materials and equipment, have not been completely cut off to China; instead, they have increased driven by market demand.
In 2023, China imported $10.3 billion of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from Japan, a year-on-year increase of 9 percent, ranking first with a 30-percent share in total imports, according to media reports.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference in Beijing on April 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.04.2024
Analysis
Scholz's Visit to China: Beijing 'Will Be Laughing at Germany's Self-Destructive Policies'
17 April, 11:00 GMT
Meanwhile, US pressure remains a significant factor for Japan. Xiang said that Japan is more representing the interests of the US on this issue, making Japan somewhat like a "puppet" of the US.
Japan is not "innocent" either. The Kishida government, driven by political motivation, sees China's industrial upgrade as "a potential threat to its economic interests," and actively "decouples and de-risks" from China, even though it may harm its own interests, Xiang said.
This article was originally published by Global Times.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала