Scholz's Visit to China: Beijing 'Will Be Laughing at Germany's Self-Destructive Policies'

Olaf Scholz’s visit to China was likely meant to accomplish two goals, says Gunnar Beck, MEP from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and the current vice president of the European Parliament’s Identity and Democracy Group.

Olaf Scholz’s visit to China was likely intended to achieve two goals, says Gunnar Beck, a member of the European Parliament from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and current vice-president of the European Parliament's Identity and Democracy Group.As Beck had explained, by “certain domestic political audiences” he meant mostly the Green Party adherents who, in his eyes, “who tend to favor a foreign policy based less on economic considerations, but more on human rights matters.”However, it does not appear that the German Chancellor has been able to achieve these goals, Beck noted.He also observed that Scholz had a smaller number of business leaders accompanying him on this trip compared to his predecessor Angela Merkel's visits to China.According to him, Germany's faltering economy complicates its relations with China, as China's growing power makes it "less willing" to be lectured on its own domestic affairs.Meanwhile, German political analyst and independent journalist Dr. Gregor Spitzen suggested that “the Chinese side clearly does not see Scholz's visit as a significant and breakthrough one, capable of turning the page in relations between the two countries and taking them to a qualitatively new level.”Previously, China had repeatedly denied allegations of dumping made by the United States and other Western powers.Last month, the Chinese media outlet Global Times postulated that “the dumping lies are a narrative that the US-led West creates to deceive the world, and its real purpose is to smear the Chinese economy, so it can use that propaganda as camouflage for its protectionist measures against Chinese goods.”Dr. Spitzen also speculated that chancellor’s visit did help accomplish “one important goal.”AfD lawmaker Dr. Christian Blex seemed to share Dr. Spitzen's assessment of Baerbock, saying that Scholz was "not as stupid and arrogant" as she was.He did, however, say that, “given Germany's obvious decline, Scholz's only concern is to continue to sell Germany to the German public as a moral superpower.”“Of course, these are all smokescreens for the German public, which has been shrouded in a self-destructive woke bubble by politicians and the media for years. Germany has no means whatsoever to even begin to enforce such demands. The German Emperor is naked. Of course China knows this. Basically the whole world knows this,” he added.

