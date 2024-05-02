International
Turkiye Suspends All Trade With Israel - Reports
Turkiye Suspends All Trade With Israel - Reports
Turkiye has suspended all trade relations with Israel, with all imports and exports halted as of Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.
Ankara has not yet officially announced the decision, the report said. Later in the day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkiye of breaking trade agreements and said that Israel would seek alternatives by focusing on imports from other countries. On April 24, the Turkish leader said that his country no longer maintains intensive trade relations with Israel amid new export restrictions imposed by the Turkish government.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/with-walls-closing-in-around-him-netanyahu-may-start-even-larger-regional-war-1118197325.html
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians

Turkiye Suspends All Trade With Israel - Reports

17:56 GMT 02.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkiye has suspended all trade relations with Israel, with all imports and exports halted as of Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.
Ankara has not yet officially announced the decision, the report said.
Later in the day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkiye of breaking trade agreements and said that Israel would seek alternatives by focusing on imports from other countries.

"[Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] is breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements. I have instructed the Director General of the [Israeli Foreign Ministry] to immediately engage with all relevant parties in the government to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries," Katz said on X.

On April 24, the Turkish leader said that his country no longer maintains intensive trade relations with Israel amid new export restrictions imposed by the Turkish government.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor after their meeting in Jerusalem on March 17, 2024.
Analysis
With Walls Closing In Around Him, Netanyahu May Start 'Even Larger Regional War'
30 April, 18:54 GMT

Earlier in April, Turkiye imposed a series of new measures against Israel over its military operations in the Gaza Strip, which will be in place until Israel ensures a seamless flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave and announces a ceasefire. The list of goods banned for export to Israel includes aviation fuel, motor and mineral oils, cement and various machine tools.

