Turkiye Suspends All Trade With Israel - Reports
Turkiye Suspends All Trade With Israel - Reports
Sputnik International
Turkiye has suspended all trade relations with Israel, with all imports and exports halted as of Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.
Ankara has not yet officially announced the decision, the report said. Later in the day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkiye of breaking trade agreements and said that Israel would seek alternatives by focusing on imports from other countries. On April 24, the Turkish leader said that his country no longer maintains intensive trade relations with Israel amid new export restrictions imposed by the Turkish government.
2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkiye has suspended all trade relations with Israel, with all imports and exports halted as of Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.
Ankara has not yet officially announced the decision, the report said.
Later in the day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkiye of breaking trade agreements and said that Israel would seek alternatives
by focusing on imports from other countries.
"[Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan] is breaking agreements by blocking ports for Israeli imports and exports. This is how a dictator behaves, disregarding the interests of the Turkish people and businessmen, and ignoring international trade agreements. I have instructed the Director General of the [Israeli Foreign Ministry] to immediately engage with all relevant parties in the government to create alternatives for trade with Turkey, focusing on local production and imports from other countries," Katz said on X.
On April 24, the Turkish leader said that his country no longer maintains intensive trade relations with Israel
amid new export restrictions imposed by the Turkish government.
Earlier in April, Turkiye imposed a series of new measures against Israel over its military operations in the Gaza Strip, which will be in place until Israel ensures a seamless flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave and announces a ceasefire. The list of goods banned for export to Israel includes aviation fuel, motor and mineral oils, cement and various machine tools.