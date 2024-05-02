https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/turkiye-suspends-all-trade-with-israel---reports-1118230548.html

Turkiye Suspends All Trade With Israel - Reports

Turkiye Suspends All Trade With Israel - Reports

Sputnik International

Turkiye has suspended all trade relations with Israel, with all imports and exports halted as of Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing two Turkish officials familiar with the matter.

2024-05-02T17:56+0000

2024-05-02T17:56+0000

2024-05-02T17:56+0000

world

middle east

israel katz

recep tayyip erdogan

israel

turkiye

ankara

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1c/1110754403_129:0:1151:575_1920x0_80_0_0_0021196c3c5ac9a914671889728f856e.jpg

Ankara has not yet officially announced the decision, the report said. Later in the day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Turkiye of breaking trade agreements and said that Israel would seek alternatives by focusing on imports from other countries. On April 24, the Turkish leader said that his country no longer maintains intensive trade relations with Israel amid new export restrictions imposed by the Turkish government.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/with-walls-closing-in-around-him-netanyahu-may-start-even-larger-regional-war-1118197325.html

israel

turkiye

ankara

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians