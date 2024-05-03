https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/columbia-students-at-palestine-rally-inspired-by-anti-apartheid-and-anti-vietnam-war-protests-1118243825.html

Columbia Students at Palestine Rally Inspired by Anti-Apartheid and Anti-Vietnam War Protests

Over 2,000 people have been arrested at US colleges and universities since April 18, with Columbia University students becoming standard-bearers of the pro-Palestinian struggle in the eyes of youngsters. Sputnik's Political Misfits has discussed the growing student movement with one of its participants.

Doe Hee Choi is a second-year graduate student at Columbia University School of Public Health who is participating in the pro-Palestine protests on campus. She chose not to use her real name to protect herself as the university administration has cracked down on the young protesters.At Columbia, students have been arrested, face suspension, and have reportedly been threatened with deportation after protesting against the months-long bloody Gaza War that has claimed the lives of over 34,000 Palestinians."We received an email from the [Columbia University] president, Minouche Shafik, a day ago saying that the students that occupied Hinds Hall - so it was called Hamilton Hall and was then renamed to Hinds Hall to honor the young Palestinian girl that was killed - those students, quote, face expulsion," Choi told Sputnik. According to the New York Times, the takeover of Hamilton - or Hinds - Hall was a "new turning point" in the two-week-long demonstrations at Columbia's campus. The newspaper noted that the demonstrators took a microwave, an electric tea kettle, and sleeping bags and "seemed ready to stay awhile." New York Police stormed the building late Tuesday to end the student-led occupation at Shafik's official request.The occupation of the hall wasn't without precedent: the young protesters followed in the footsteps of Columbia's anti-apartheid demonstrators who took over the premises in 1985, as well as those opposing the Vietnam War in 1968.Three former 1980s student leaders at Columbia University – Omar Barghouti, Tanaquil Jones, and Barbara Ransby – applauded "the courage and conviction of Palestine solidarity student activists in the eye of the storm" in their May 3 op-ed for the Guardian. They spoke in defense of the Columbia demonstrators and affirmed "the righteousness of their demand": to end the "genocidal" Gaza War. "Young people are once again the conscience of the nation and the world," the three alumni underscored.Choi went on to trash the assumptions voiced by the New York City authorities, as well as the US mainstream press, that the protests have been led by some "external agitators". She emphasized that the movement is grassroots, noting that arrests and the ongoing crackdown by university authorities only serve to bolster its strength.Unlike their predecessors in 1968 and 1985, Columbia students have to deal with facial recognition software and doxing that has prompted some of them to hide their identity and wear masks to evade retaliation. Conversely, others view being doxed for Palestine as an honor.Choi does not doubt that despite most students leaving the campus for the summer season the struggle will continue unabated and may catch its second wind in the fall.

