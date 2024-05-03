https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/eu-leaders-talking-about-war-in-europe-shows-their-real-intentions---orban-1118238469.html

EU Leaders Talking About 'War in Europe' Shows Their Real Intentions - Orban

EU leaders talking about "a war in Europe" shows their real intentions, but they are playing with fire, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

In an interview with the Kossuth radio broadcaster, the official recalled the recent statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the spread of war to Europe is no longer a fantasy and the words of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski that the conflict has no diplomatic solution, and it can only be resolved by military force.

