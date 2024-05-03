International
EU Leaders Talking About 'War in Europe' Shows Their Real Intentions - Orban
EU Leaders Talking About 'War in Europe' Shows Their Real Intentions - Orban
EU leaders talking about "a war in Europe" shows their real intentions, but they are playing with fire, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
In an interview with the Kossuth radio broadcaster, the official recalled the recent statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the spread of war to Europe is no longer a fantasy and the words of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski that the conflict has no diplomatic solution, and it can only be resolved by military force.
EU Leaders Talking About 'War in Europe' Shows Their Real Intentions - Orban

07:41 GMT 03.05.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU leaders talking about "a war in Europe" shows their real intentions, but they are playing with fire, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
In an interview with the Kossuth radio broadcaster, the official recalled the recent statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the spread of war to Europe is no longer a fantasy and the words of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski that the conflict has no diplomatic solution, and it can only be resolved by military force.
"These are not communication bubbles, but the implementation of real political intentions and reflections. Europe is playing with fire at this moment, we are balancing on the edge of war and peace," Orban said.
