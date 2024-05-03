https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/police-state-revealed-us-student-protesters-tracked-and-spied-upon-1118245108.html

Police State Revealed: US Student Protesters Tracked and Spied Upon

Police State Revealed: US Student Protesters Tracked and Spied Upon

Sputnik International

Thousands of American students at pro-Palestinian rallies face increased surveillance and scrutiny from police and university authorities.

2024-05-03T18:46+0000

2024-05-03T18:46+0000

2024-05-03T18:46+0000

us

us college campus protests

palestine-israel conflict

palestine

americas

columbia university

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

gaza violence

surveillance

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/03/1118236332_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_604fda0f661eeb1dc16c8b1d340a5362.jpg

Pro-Palestinian college students in the US may encounter surveillance on campuses following their protests, according to Axios. The media outlet warned that the extent that law enforcement agencies and universities use social media monitoring tools and facial recognition software is greater than the public imagines.Over the past two weeks, more than 2,000 protesters have been arrested due to close cooperation between law enforcement officers and university authorities. Citing Albert Fox Cahn, the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project's (S.T.O.P.'s) founder, Axios noted that police and universities have a long history of security cooperation, which includes sharing campus video footage, students' geolocation, and social media posts.US educational institutions have also mastered surveillance during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, installing all sorts of surveillance tools and apps for public safety. For instance, some installed automated license plate readers while others reportedly used state law enforcement's facial recognition databases. As per the media outlet, at least 37 universities have been clients of Social Sentinel (also known as Navigate 360), a US technology firm that tracks students' social media behavior with a declared aim of preventing self-harm or violence on campuses. It turned out that the technology has also been used to spy upon student protesters since 2015, according to a 2022 journalist investigation.In addition to abusing students' privacy, various artificial intelligence tools could mislead their users. For example, facial recognition applications are prone to errors, especially when it comes to non-white individuals. That could lead to potential misidentification, with little to prevent officials from inadvertently or intentionally abusing the technology.Columbia University, which has recently emerged as a focal point of student protests, has been a target for police that tracked student groups since at least 2006, according to the Associated Press.There is fear that participants of student movements could face continued surveillance by law enforcement agencies post-graduation. US college and university students appear to be aware of the potential threat: many wear masks and other face coverings to avoid identification during the protests.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/columbia-students-at-palestine-rally-inspired-by-anti-apartheid-and-anti-vietnam-war-protests-1118243825.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/land-of-the-free-how-us-lawmakers-restrict-students-right-to-peaceful-protest-1118148426.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/threats-against-campus-pro-palestine-demonstrators-echo-deadly-violence-of-kent-state-1118117114.html

palestine

americas

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

pro-palestinian rallies unversity campuses, us student movement, us police spies upon student protesters, unviversity authorities cooperate with police to spy on student protesters, us students opposing gaza war are facing increased surveillance, police state, surveillance