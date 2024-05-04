https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/trump-has-plan-to-end-ukraine-conflict-but-will-not-unveil-it-to-keep-leverage---reports-1118249678.html
Trump Has Plan to End Ukraine Conflict But Will Not Unveil It to Keep Leverage - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump has a detailed plan for how to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully, but will not unveil it before the upcoming US election, The Telegraph newspaper has reported, citing a source close to Trump.
"There is a plan, but he’s not going to debate it with cable news networks because then you lose all leverage," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper on Friday.
Trump president plans to limit his campaign to simple message that he will end the conflict, intending to win over voters in the United States who would like a peaceful resolution to the conflict, the source said.
"He wants to stop the killing. That’s the bumper sticker: Trump will stop the killing," the source added.
Trump has repeatedly said that he would end the conflict within 24 hours.
Russia launched the special military operation to protect the people of Donbass from the constant attacks of the Kiev regime and to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine. Western countries increased their military support to the Kiev regime with the unrealistic goal of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia
.
Moscow has repeatedly warned the West against military supplies to Ukraine
, stressing that this would only fuel the conflict without any chance of influencing the course of the special operation.