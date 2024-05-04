https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/victory-will-be-ours-attendees-on-moscow-nato-trophy-weapons-exhibition-1118251403.html

'Victory Will Be Ours': Attendees on Moscow NATO Trophy Weapons Exhibition

An exhibition of Western and Ukrainian weaponry captured by Russian forces during the special military operation opened in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill on May 1.

In interviews with Sputnik, ordinary Russians have not minced their words about their visit to the NATO trophy weapons exhibition currently being held in a Moscow park.The exhibition features 31 pieces of captured military equipment from 12 countries, including the German Leopard 2A6 tank and Marder infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as well as the US M113 personnel carrier and M1 Abrams tank.

