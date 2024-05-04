https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/victory-will-be-ours-attendees-on-moscow-nato-trophy-weapons-exhibition-1118251403.html
'Victory Will Be Ours': Attendees on Moscow NATO Trophy Weapons Exhibition
An exhibition of Western and Ukrainian weaponry captured by Russian forces during the special military operation opened in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill on May 1.
In interviews with Sputnik, ordinary Russians have not minced their words about their visit to the NATO trophy weapons exhibition currently being held in a Moscow park.The exhibition features 31 pieces of captured military equipment from 12 countries, including the German Leopard 2A6 tank and Marder infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as well as the US M113 personnel carrier and M1 Abrams tank.
An exhibition of Western and Ukrainian arms captured by Russian forces during the special military operation opened in Moscow's Victory Park on Poklonnaya Hill on May 1.
In interviews with Sputnik, ordinary Russians have not minced their words about their visit to the NATO trophy weapons
exhibition currently being held in a Moscow park.
"As my mother said, emotions are boiling over, we'd like to spit with rage [at these pieces of military hardware]," one visitor said, while another warned that "those who come to us with the sword will perish by the sword. Another visitor expressed confidence that "victory will be ours.
The exhibition features 31 pieces of captured military equipment from 12 countries, including the German Leopard 2A6 tank
and Marder infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as well as the US M113 personnel carrier and M1 Abrams tank.