We Hear You: Russia Deploys 'Sound-Spotter' Drone Detectors in Special Op Zone

We Hear You: Russia Deploys 'Sound-Spotter' Drone Detectors in Special Op Zone

Detection of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles remains an important mission for Russian forces, who have started to use devices capable of tracking down enemy drones not only by radio frequencies, but by sound as well.

2024-05-04T12:56+0000

2024-05-04T12:56+0000

2024-05-04T12:57+0000

A first batch of sophisticated multi-purpose devices for detecting drones has been delivered to the Russian special military operation, the press service of the Chechen Republic-based Tallamho Design Bureau told reporters.The Malik acoustic drone detector, which was earlier tested in a simulated combat mission, can use sounds emanating from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to spot them at a range of up to 330 meters.Thanks to the unique technology developed by Tallamho engineers, Malik can detect even the quietest sounds from any type of drone.They added that Malik has two modifications, including a device designed to protect dugouts, trenches, and vehicles. Another version is a more compact personal drone detector attached to a soldier’s bulletproof vest.Apart from detecting drones, Malik is also capable of tracking down rangefinders, anti-tank guided missile lasers and sniper scopes. For example, the device can detect the infrared rangefinder beam aimed at a Russian soldier at night at a distance of 630 meters.Identifying airborne objects by sound ­– also known as sound-spotting – dates back to the First World War, when the world's first sound reconnaissance unit was created in the Russian Army.

