What Drones Does Ukraine's Military Have?

UJ-22 Airborne - developed and manufactured by Ukrainian company Ukrjet, the single engine, multi-purpose drone has a traditional light aircraft layout with tractor propeller at the front, simple straight wings and fixed undercarriage. It is able to fly by day or night and in adverse weather conditions. The UAV was designed for military intelligence-gathering and search and rescue tasks. It can carry an internal warhead or several air-dropped bombs with a payload of up to 20 kg.

Tekever AR5 – made by Portuguese drone manufacturer Tekever, the twin-engine fixed-wing UAV was designed for maritime surveillance missions. It is equipped with optical and infrared cameras, a maritime radar and an AIS receiver.

IAI Harop - a loitering munition developed by the MBT division of Israel Aerospace Industries. This drone is an improved version of a Harpy drone, and is designed to suppress the enemy's air defense systems. Its carbon-fiber body has a forward-looking infrared (FLIR) camera with automatic tracking and 360 degree rotation installed under its nose.

Valkyrie - a fully autonomous UAV manufactured by Avia Systems of Ukraine. The electric-powered portable drone is designed for military and civilian purposes. Its payload varies depending on distance: it can lift about 10 kg per 20 km. It is equipped with a special cargo drop system.

Mugin-5 Pro - a weaponized version of a Chinese commercial drone. Such UAVs are also known as "Alibaba drones" among tech bloggers.

Leleka-100 – Ukrainian-made drone designed to assist in patrolling, aerial reconnaissance and mapping. For reconnaissance use it is equipped with a day or night video module; can carry a payload of up to 600 grams; has flight radius of up to 90 km; is able to climb to a height of 2,000 meters and stay in the air for four hours.

A1-CM Furia - a Ukrainian hand-launched, unmanned UAV designed for aerial reconnaissance.

Bayraktar TB2 - a Turkish-made medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drone capable of remotely controlled or autonomous flight operations. Is equipped with on-board cameras and can be armed with laser-guided bombs.

RQ-20 Puma – a small, battery powered and hand-launched US drone. Can be operated from static position or mobile platform. Tailored for surveillance and intelligence gathering using an electro-optical and infrared camera. Boasts a range of about 19 km, with over 3 hours of flight time, according to the makers' fact sheet.

Bober (Beaver) - Ukrainian long-range loitering munition. Designed with a canard layout with sleek fuselage, wings at the rear and horizontal stabilisers at the front. Range is around 1,000 km; payload reported at 20 kg.

А-2 Sinitsa (Titmouse) – a small modification of Ukrainian drone with a canard layout, but equipped with an internal combustion engine. Has flight range from 400 to 1,000 km. Such drones were originally used to monitor forest fires.

TU-141 Strizh (Swift) – a Soviet-era jet-powered tactical reconnaissance drone converted by Ukraine into a cruise missile via a series of modifications to its propulsion system and adding a warhead. Maximum speed: 1,110 km/h.