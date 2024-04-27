https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/formidable-nightmare-for-enemy-meet-russian-fpv-drones-with-radio-relay-systems-1118145689.html

‘Formidable Nightmare for Enemy’: Meet Russian FPV Drones With Radio Relay Systems

Russia is successfully using various modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles against the Ukrainian military in the special military operation zone, amid Kiev's futile efforts to tackle the problem.

Russian servicemen stationed in the special military operation zone have started to use first-person view (FPV) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fitted with unique radio communication relay systems, Andrei Ivanov, developer of the Ovod (Gadfly) kamikaze drone "Gadfly", told Sputnik.Made in the Russian city of Tula, such a system allows a drone operator to work from both open and closed positions at an unlimited range and at any frequencies, according to Ivanov. He added that the system is compatible with any ground equipment.On the whole, radio relay systems aim to help FPV drones fly over very rough terrain, when there is a high probability of losing direct vision between an UAV and an operator.An array of Russian FPV drones equipped with such systems include:Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier stressed that one of Russia’s Armed Forces' main efforts last year was to disrupt Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive.

