https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/russian-air-force-destroys-2-hideouts-of-al-tanf-militants-in-syrias-homs-1118260186.html
Russian Air Force Destroys 2 Hideouts of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria's Homs
Russian Air Force Destroys 2 Hideouts of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria's Homs
Sputnik International
The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two bases of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in the remote mountainous areas of Syria's Homs province, Yury Popov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, reported on Saturday.
2024-05-05T01:12+0000
2024-05-05T01:12+0000
2024-05-05T01:12+0000
world
russian forces
syria
homs
russia
russian aerospace defense forces
russian aerospace forces
yury popov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118260028_0:321:3059:2042_1920x0_80_0_0_5619ad0ac7cae3f7f39d361583ecb506.jpg
"Russian air strikes destroyed two places of deployment of militants who left Al-Tanf zone and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the Amor mountain range in the Homs province," Popov said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military recorded nine violations in the Al-Tanf area by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, two Eurofighter Typhoons, two A-10 Thunderbolts and a MC-12W reconnaissance aircraft, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/russian-military-destroys-base-of-al-tanf-militants-in-syria-1117373693.html
syria
homs
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118260028_328:0:3059:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_09eeb9afeef45a415e5da03fe5567a2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian air force, aerospace forces, aerospace forces, russian jets, russian aircraft, russian fight against terrorists, russia-syria cooperation, russia-syria alliance, russia-syria military cooperation
russian air force, aerospace forces, aerospace forces, russian jets, russian aircraft, russian fight against terrorists, russia-syria cooperation, russia-syria alliance, russia-syria military cooperation
Russian Air Force Destroys 2 Hideouts of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria's Homs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two bases of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in the remote mountainous areas of Syria's Homs province, Yury Popov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, reported on Saturday.
"Russian air strikes destroyed two places of deployment of militants who left Al-Tanf zone
and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the Amor mountain range in the Homs province," Popov said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military recorded nine violations in the Al-Tanf area by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, two Eurofighter Typhoons, two A-10 Thunderbolts and a MC-12W reconnaissance aircraft, the statement read.