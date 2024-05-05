International
Russian Air Force Destroys 2 Hideouts of Al-Tanf Militants in Syria's Homs
The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two bases of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in the remote mountainous areas of Syria's Homs province, Yury Popov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, reported on Saturday.
"Russian air strikes destroyed two places of deployment of militants who left Al-Tanf zone and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the Amor mountain range in the Homs province," Popov said in a statement. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military recorded nine violations in the Al-Tanf area by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, two Eurofighter Typhoons, two A-10 Thunderbolts and a MC-12W reconnaissance aircraft, the statement read.
01:12 GMT 05.05.2024
© AP Photo / Vladimir IsachenkovA pair of Russian Su-34 bombers are being readied for action at Hemeimeem air base in Syria on Wednesday Jan. 20, 2016
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two bases of Al-Tanf militants sheltering in the remote mountainous areas of Syria's Homs province, Yury Popov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, reported on Saturday.
"Russian air strikes destroyed two places of deployment of militants who left Al-Tanf zone and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the Amor mountain range in the Homs province," Popov said in a statement.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military recorded nine violations in the Al-Tanf area by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, two Eurofighter Typhoons, two A-10 Thunderbolts and a MC-12W reconnaissance aircraft, the statement read.
