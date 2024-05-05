https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/russian-forces-destroy-warehouse-of-western-missiles-near-odessa-1118272453.html

Russian Forces Destroy Warehouse of Western Missiles Near Odessa

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Ukrainian fuel depot of the 218th Joint Logistics Support Center, rocket fuel production workshops, drone weapons, troops and military equipment in 108 districts were also struck.

“Over the past 24 hours, operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed: a warehouse of Western-made missile weapons in the area of ​​the city of Odessa, as well as a radar station for detecting and tracking air targets P-19 in the area of ​​the village of Kozyutovka, Kharkov region," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday.According to the ministy, 20 Ukrainian drones and two Hammer guided bombs were also shot down by the air defenses. “In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed: 593 aircraft, 270 helicopters, 23,762 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,917 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,279 combat vehicles of multiple launch rocket systems, 9,314 field artillery guns and mortars, and also 21,479 units of special military vehicles,” the ministry reported.

