South Korea to Participate in US Cyber Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's Cyber Operations Command will take part in an upcoming US-led multinational cyber exercise amid growing security threats from North Korea, the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing the country's defense ministry.
Nine South Korean military personnel will take part in the Cyber Flag online drills, which will be held in the US state of Virginia from May 5-11, the ministry said. The online exercise is designed to improve multinational cooperation skills in countering cyber threats and sharing intelligence on enemy cyberattacks.
The US Cyber Command has reportedly been conducting the exercise annually since 2011 to improve the readiness of Washington, its allies and partner nations to counter online security threats.
This is the third time South Korea has participated in the exercise, with the country joining for the first time in 2022.
A total of 18 countries are participating in the Cyber Flag this year
, including the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprised of the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.