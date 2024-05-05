https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/switzerland-will-not-supply-weapons-to-ukraine---president-1118274033.html
Switzerland Will Not Supply Weapons to Ukraine - President
Switzerland will not supply weapons to Ukraine, since the law on the state of emergency does not apply in this case, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Sunday.
"The state of emergency law has not been discussed. The right to the state of emergency can only be invoked in cases of extreme necessity, such as during the COVID-19 crisis. The parliament is currently discussing an amendment to the law on military equipment," Amherd told the Blick newspaper.
Moscow repeatedly warned against military supplies to Kiev and stressed that they only fuel the conflict with no chance to affect the direct outcome of special military operation.
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland will not supply weapons to Ukraine, since the law on the state of emergency does not apply in this case, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Sunday.
"The state of emergency law has not been discussed
. The right to the state of emergency can only be invoked in cases of extreme necessity, such as during the COVID-19 crisis. The parliament is currently discussing an amendment to the law on military equipment," Amherd told the Blick newspaper.
Moscow repeatedly warned against military supplies to Kiev and stressed that they only fuel the conflict with no chance to affect the direct outcome of special military operation.