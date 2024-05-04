https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/sacrifice-not-in-vain-grave-of-ukraines-foreign-legion-commander-found-in-german-cemetery-1118249983.html

Sacrifice Not in Vain? Grave of Ukraine’s Foreign Legion Commander Found in German Cemetery

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said almost 6,000 foreign mercenaries had already been eliminated since the start of the special military operation.

German mercenaries fighting on the side of the Kiev regime continue to die in Ukraine. Sputnik recently discovered another one of them - Stefan Roland Puri, buried in a cemetery in a Bavarian town near Nuremberg.Apart from inscriptions on satin ribbons claiming that Puri's "sacrifice was not in vain," there is nothing else on the grave to suggest that the 37-year-old died for the interests of a foreign country hundreds of miles from Germany.German media previously reported that Puri, who arrived in Ukraine in April 2022, was killed during a Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian positions in March 2024, when he was serving as the commander of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion unit.Notably, Puri's grave is located in the same cemetery where another German mercenary, 38-year-old Rene Muller, is buried. He joined the Ukrainian Foreign Legion in 2022 and died a year later in a Russian mortar attack.In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry stressed that the Kiev regime uses foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder" and that "their lives are not spared by anyone in the Ukrainian command."The MoD has repeatedly warned foreign citizens against traveling to Ukraine, emphasizing that mercenaries are not combatants under international humanitarian law, which is why they don’t have a right the prisoner of war status.

