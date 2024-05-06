https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/antonov-on-jeffries-remarks-deployment-of-us-troops-wont-turn-tide-in-ukraine-conflict-1118292583.html

Russian Envoy on Jeffries Remarks: Deployment of US Troops Won't Turn Tide in Ukraine Conflict

The United States will not be able to turn the tide in the Ukraine conflict even if it sends troops there, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

On Sunday, US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in an interview with CBS that "there's a significant likelihood" that America will have to send its troops to the conflict zone if Ukraine falls. He claimed that the US must continue supporting Kiev to "prevent a broader war." The ambassador warned that a direct clash between two nuclear powers will lead to unpredictable consequences.

