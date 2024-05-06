Russian Envoy on Jeffries Remarks: Deployment of US Troops Won't Turn Tide in Ukraine Conflict
15:57 GMT 06.05.2024 (Updated: 17:02 GMT 06.05.2024)
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk / Go to the mediabankA serviceman of Russian private military company Wagner Group shoots from a 122 mm D30 howitzer at the Ukrainian positions, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in the suburbs of Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic
© Sputnik / Viktor Antonyuk/
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not be able to turn the tide in the Ukraine conflict even if it sends troops there, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.
On Sunday, US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in an interview with CBS that "there's a significant likelihood" that America will have to send its troops to the conflict zone if Ukraine falls. He claimed that the US must continue supporting Kiev to "prevent a broader war."
‘Keep sending more weapons and we’ll keep hammering them’: Ordinary Russians react to captured Western military hardware— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 3, 2024
Sputnik spoke to attendees at Moscow’s trophy weapons exhibition, and asked them whether they had any message for Western governments and taxpayers. Here’s… pic.twitter.com/HegUp8fxB7
"Calls to increase the supply of weapons and ammunition [to Ukraine] only bolster the hateful policy of the [American] elite toward our country. It will not help turn the tide on the battlefield in their favor. Even if some crazy person decides to send their troops to our land," Antonov told reporters.
The ambassador warned that a direct clash between two nuclear powers will lead to unpredictable consequences.