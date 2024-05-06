International
Russian Envoy on Jeffries Remarks: Deployment of US Troops Won't Turn Tide in Ukraine Conflict
Russian Envoy on Jeffries Remarks: Deployment of US Troops Won't Turn Tide in Ukraine Conflict
The United States will not be able to turn the tide in the Ukraine conflict even if it sends troops there, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.
2024-05-06T15:57+0000
2024-05-06T17:02+0000
world
ukraine crisis
us
hakeem jeffries
ukraine
washington
kiev
antonov
us military aid
us military presence
On Sunday, US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in an interview with CBS that "there's a significant likelihood" that America will have to send its troops to the conflict zone if Ukraine falls. He claimed that the US must continue supporting Kiev to "prevent a broader war." The ambassador warned that a direct clash between two nuclear powers will lead to unpredictable consequences.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/signal-to-nato-powers-playing-war-in-ukraine-why-russia-is-drilling-its-tactical-nuclear-forces-1118288990.html
ukraine
washington
kiev
Russian Envoy on Jeffries Remarks: Deployment of US Troops Won't Turn Tide in Ukraine Conflict

15:57 GMT 06.05.2024 (Updated: 17:02 GMT 06.05.2024)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will not be able to turn the tide in the Ukraine conflict even if it sends troops there, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.
On Sunday, US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in an interview with CBS that "there's a significant likelihood" that America will have to send its troops to the conflict zone if Ukraine falls. He claimed that the US must continue supporting Kiev to "prevent a broader war."

"Calls to increase the supply of weapons and ammunition [to Ukraine] only bolster the hateful policy of the [American] elite toward our country. It will not help turn the tide on the battlefield in their favor. Even if some crazy person decides to send their troops to our land," Antonov told reporters.

Iskander-M tactical missile complex is being deployed during a demo show as part of the Third International Military-Technical Forum Army 2017 held in the Moscow Region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2024
Analysis
Signal to NATO Powers ‘Playing War in Ukraine’: Why Russia is Drilling Its Tactical Nuclear Forces
14:56 GMT
The ambassador warned that a direct clash between two nuclear powers will lead to unpredictable consequences.
