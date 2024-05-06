https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/nazi-forces-wanted-to-defeat-ussr-in-3-weeks-take-stalin-hostage-in-1941---documents-1118287707.html
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has transferred declassified Soviet military intelligence files to Russia's to Victory Museum, the country's leading military history museum. The documents indicate that Nazi German leader Adolf Hitler wanted to defeat the Soviet Union in three weeks and take Joseph Stalin hostage.
This is the first time such valuable documents were declassified. These files include reports from the heads of military intelligence and encrypted telegrams from foreign headquarters on Germany's preparations for an attack on the USSR, intelligence reports on the international situation and the situation at the front, as well as personal files, photographs and belongings of outstanding intelligence officers. One of the deciphered reports addressed to the head of the intelligence department of the General Staff of the Red Army indicated that the German command expected to achieve a final victory within three weeks after the start of the Great Patriotic War, capture Joseph Stalin and the Soviet government with the help of accomplices in the USSR and completely end the war in eastern front in August to invade England in September. Some of the documents, dated March 25, 1941, show the intention of Nazi Germany to attack the USSR, which is confirmed by Adolf Hitler’s personal correspondence with the political leadership of Romania.
