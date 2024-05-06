Queen of Jordan Calls on World to Use 'Leverage' to End Israel's Assault on Gaza

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/queen-of-jordan-calls-on-world-to-use-leverage-to-end-israels-assault-on-gaza-1118280075.html
Queen Rania al Abdullah urged the US and international community to use “political leverage” to force the entry of more humanitarian aid into Gaza and bring an end to Israel’s war on the enclave.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118279543_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5b19292909fe1b28f5b534db23705b10.jpg
The Queen of Jordan made a rare foray into global geopolitics Sunday during an interview aired on US broadcast television.Queen Rania al Abdullah urged the United States and the international community to use “political leverage” to force the entry of more humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip and bring an end to Israel’s war on the enclave in a pre-recorded segment on CBS’s Face the Nation.“I think it’s time that the international community, including the US, really use this political leverage to compel Israel to end the war and to let aid in,” she insisted.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly allowed more aid to enter Gaza in recent weeks after intense criticism. But human rights groups say hunger and malnutrition are still a major concern, particularly in the northern region of the territory where destruction of roads and infrastructure makes movement difficult. Children and newborns are particularly vulnerable, with several documented cases of death by starvation.The withholding of food to create conditions of famine is classified as a war crime by multiple international authorities.The Jordanian monarchy is considered a strong ally of the United States going back decades. It was reported that Jordan assisted the US and Great Britain in shooting down Iranian drones and missiles during the country’s retaliation against Israel for the destruction of its Syrian consulate early last month.The queen’s comments may be seen as a nod towards public opinion in Jordan, where support for the Palestinian cause is high. An opinion poll revealed two-thirds of Jordanians approve of Hamas’ October 7 attack against Israel last year.
