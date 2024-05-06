https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/queen-of-jordan-calls-on-world-to-use-leverage-to-end-israels-assault-on-gaza-1118280075.html

Queen of Jordan Calls on World to Use 'Leverage' to End Israel's Assault on Gaza

Queen of Jordan Calls on World to Use 'Leverage' to End Israel's Assault on Gaza

Sputnik International

Queen Rania al Abdullah urged the US and international community to use “political leverage” to force the entry of more humanitarian aid into Gaza and bring an end to Israel’s war on the enclave.

2024-05-06T05:36+0000

2024-05-06T05:36+0000

2024-05-06T05:36+0000

world

middle east

king abdullah ii

joe biden

benjamin netanyahu

israel

jordan

gaza strip

hamas

israel-gaza conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118279543_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5b19292909fe1b28f5b534db23705b10.jpg

The Queen of Jordan made a rare foray into global geopolitics Sunday during an interview aired on US broadcast television.Queen Rania al Abdullah urged the United States and the international community to use “political leverage” to force the entry of more humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip and bring an end to Israel’s war on the enclave in a pre-recorded segment on CBS’s Face the Nation.“I think it’s time that the international community, including the US, really use this political leverage to compel Israel to end the war and to let aid in,” she insisted.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly allowed more aid to enter Gaza in recent weeks after intense criticism. But human rights groups say hunger and malnutrition are still a major concern, particularly in the northern region of the territory where destruction of roads and infrastructure makes movement difficult. Children and newborns are particularly vulnerable, with several documented cases of death by starvation.The withholding of food to create conditions of famine is classified as a war crime by multiple international authorities.The Jordanian monarchy is considered a strong ally of the United States going back decades. It was reported that Jordan assisted the US and Great Britain in shooting down Iranian drones and missiles during the country’s retaliation against Israel for the destruction of its Syrian consulate early last month.The queen’s comments may be seen as a nod towards public opinion in Jordan, where support for the Palestinian cause is high. An opinion poll revealed two-thirds of Jordanians approve of Hamas’ October 7 attack against Israel last year.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240428/world-central-kitchen-to-resume-work-in-gaza-as-hunger-malnutrition-still-stalk-enclave-1118167268.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-senator-gives-rousing-speech-calling-israel-war-criminals-votes-to-fund-them-anyway-1116790155.html

israel

jordan

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Miles https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg

queen rania al abdullah, jordan queen gaza, jordanian queen palestine comments, jordan palestinian support, jordan king palestine, jordan pro-palestine, jordan anti-israel, jordanian public opinion palestine-israel, jordan queen political leverage