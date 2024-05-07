International
Military
Belarus Starts Surprise Inspection of Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Carriers - Defense Ministry
Belarus Starts Surprise Inspection of Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Carriers - Defense Ministry
A surprise inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers has begun in Belarus, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In accordance with the order of President of Belarus [Alexander Lukashenko], a sudden inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers is being carried out in the armed forces," the ministry wrote on Telegram. A division of the Iskander tactical complex and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft are being prepared to carry out their intended missions, the ministry said, adding that the inspection will be carried out in accordance with strict time regulations established by the commander-in-chief.
belarus nuclear arms, nuclear weapons in belarus
Belarus Starts Surprise Inspection of Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Carriers - Defense Ministry

MINSK (Sputnik) - A surprise inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers has begun in Belarus, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In accordance with the order of President of Belarus [Alexander Lukashenko], a sudden inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers is being carried out in the armed forces," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
A division of the Iskander tactical complex and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft are being prepared to carry out their intended missions, the ministry said, adding that the inspection will be carried out in accordance with strict time regulations established by the commander-in-chief.
