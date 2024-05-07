https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/belarus-starts-surprise-inspection-of-non-strategic-nuclear-arms-carriers---defense-ministry-1118316801.html
Belarus Starts Surprise Inspection of Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Carriers - Defense Ministry
A surprise inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers has begun in Belarus, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
MINSK (Sputnik) - A surprise inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers has begun in Belarus, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"In accordance with the order of President of Belarus [Alexander Lukashenko], a sudden inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers is being carried out in the armed forces
," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
A division of the Iskander tactical complex
and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft
are being prepared to carry out their intended missions, the ministry said
, adding that the inspection will be carried out in accordance with strict time regulations established by the commander-in-chief.