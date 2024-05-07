https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/belarus-starts-surprise-inspection-of-non-strategic-nuclear-arms-carriers---defense-ministry-1118316801.html

Belarus Starts Surprise Inspection of Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Carriers - Defense Ministry

Belarus Starts Surprise Inspection of Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Carriers - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

A surprise inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers has begun in Belarus, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2024-05-07T14:10+0000

2024-05-07T14:10+0000

2024-05-07T14:10+0000

military

belarus

defense ministry

alexander lukashenko

su-25

iskander ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118283748_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ad0ffa31f4bd3b7eee3042635ab67127.jpg

"In accordance with the order of President of Belarus [Alexander Lukashenko], a sudden inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers is being carried out in the armed forces," the ministry wrote on Telegram. A division of the Iskander tactical complex and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft are being prepared to carry out their intended missions, the ministry said, adding that the inspection will be carried out in accordance with strict time regulations established by the commander-in-chief.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/how-russian-nuclear-umbrella-shields-belarus-from-nato-and-minions-1118130566.html

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus nuclear arms, nuclear weapons in belarus